Kate Middleton reveals she is ‘more nervous’ for King Charles’ Coronation than her children

Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) revealed she is 'more nervous' than her and Prince William's (opens in new tab) children are for tomorrow's Coronation ceremony as she spoke candidly with well-wishers during her visit to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho yesterday.

Coronation day is nearly here. After much anticipation, tomorrow morning, beginning at 10.20am (opens in new tab), the celebrations finally will start as King Charles and Camilla begin their procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The ceremony is set to be watched on TV screens across the UK and US (opens in new tab) with all eyes on the Royal Family.

It's a lot of pressure to pull of such a momentous occasion and Kate Middleton seems to know that. During her and Prince Wiliam's visit to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho yesterday, where they heard about how the tavern is preparing for the festivities, the Princess got candid while speaking with well wishers about the celebrations.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

One well-wisher who was lucky enough to speak to Kate, and snap a selfie with her, told PEOPLE Magazine that the Princess of Wales revealed that she was definitely nervous about the crowning ceremony but that her three young children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were not worried about it at all.

Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington, who has flown to the UK specifically for the coronation, told the magazine about her encounter with Kate. She said, "I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it."

But despite her nerves, Kate still kept a level head during the visit and her cool demeanour made an impact on the royal fan. Leifheit revealed, ""It was a dream. She's amazing. She's so real and so natural — and this would be overwhelming but it's not and she's here."

(Image credit: Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For the pub outing on Thursday, Kate stunned the crowd a bright red coat by Eponine London, a piece she has reworn on multiple occasions, most recently during a visit to Wales for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend last year.

Leifhert told PEOPLE that the statement look instantly reminded her of the late Queen Elizabeth who famously wore bright colours (opens in new tab) to be easily found in a crowd.

She said, "I saw her walk up in the red coat, and I thought it's kind of like the [late] Queen in bright colours so people can spot her — and I almost teared up.

"She was so gracious. The fact they're in London doing a walkabout is a dream come true. I love that they came to a pub. It's real. This is where everyone's going to be afterward so it's perfect."