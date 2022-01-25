We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the Queen gears up to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, a royal biographer reveals which colour you’ll never see her wearing.



The Queen is known for her bold dresses and matching hats but there is one her Majesty will never wear for this very funny reason.

Journalist, Robert Hardman has revealed in his biography of the Queen that she once told him she never wears beige because she wouldn’t stand out and no one would recognize her.

He wrote, ‘My favorite remark she ever said was, ‘I can never wear beige because nobody will know who I am!’

The Queen is preparing to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee that marks her 70th year on the throne and is currently spending some private time at Sandringham, to recuperate after what’s being called the ‘worst year ever,’ for her Majesty.

She has become synonymous with bright colours, wowing fans in shades of lime green and even orange, and let’s not forget her iconic handbag. She also always pairs a brooch with her outfit, often one with a special meaning. After the death of her husband, Prince Philip, she was spotted wearing a butterfly broach in a touching nod to him.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a theory as to why she never goes wears nude and neutral tones.

The colour the queen will never wear is backed by her daughter-in-law, Sophie Countess of Wessex remarked in the 2016 documentary, The Queen at ninety that with all the crowds the Queen attracts, it’s important that she is recognizable from a distance.

She said, “Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen’.’

After learning the colour the Queen will never wear, you can watch a clip of some of the most luxurious outfits the Queen has ever worn in the video below…

All eyes will be on the Queen’s extra special outfit at her upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebration.