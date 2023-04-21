Royals pay tribute to the late Queen's 'incredible life' sharing 'beautiful' snap on what would've been her 97th birthday

King Charles and the Royal Family have paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on what would've been her 97th birthday.

Royals have paid tribute to the late Queen and her 'incredible life' as they mark what would have been her 97th birthday.

The late monarch is being remembered in the run up to the King's coronation on what will be a bittersweet time for Charles and the family.

The royal family has paid tribute to the Queen as they release a 'beautiful' photo to remember what would have been her 97th birthday.

The Queen died aged 96 in September 2022, and as many royal fans around the world look back on her amazing life, it will be a bittersweet time for King Charles and the rest of the royal family who will be remembering their dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in the run up to the coronation.

As reported, the King's coronation, which is expected to be watched on TV by millions, reportedly costs in excess of $123m (£100million) and features a coronation concert.

But today marks a heartfelt day for the royal family and they have taken to Instagram to share their memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Alongside a photograph of the Queen taken during a visit to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in June 2022, a caption says, "Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday."



The post goes on to explain how that when Her Majesty was born back in April 1926, "Princess Elizabeth and her family did not expect that she would one day become Queen."

The caption continues, "Following the abdication of her uncle King Edward VIII in 1936, her father acceded to the throne. When King George VI died in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II when she was just 25."

And added that "Her Majesty went on to be Britain’s longest reigning Monarch - the only one in history to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee."

Royal fans flooded the comment section with moving messages in response to the touching tribute to the Queen.

One fan wrote, "Long did she Reign and what a legacy she left. Her Reign will go down in history."

Another fan put, "Happy heavenly birthday My Queen. Long live the Queen's legacy"

And a third royal fan added, "Absolutely loved Queen Elizabeth she was the most beautiful lady who carried out her duties beyond what was expected of her."

While a fourth noted, "Happy heavenly birthday Your Majesty, hope you're having a sherry up there."