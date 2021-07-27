The huge milestone Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are both celebrating this year

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Zara and Mike Tindall will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary this week, just months after Prince William and Kate Middleton marked theirs.





This year is a special one for both Mike and Zara Tindall and Prince William and Kate Middleton. Mike and Zara, who recently welcomed their third child together, will be celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary together on Friday.

The couple married on the 30th of July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, Scotland. There were hundreds of guests at their wedding, including senior members of The Firm.

Zara, who is one of the Queen’s eight grandchildren, now shares three children with rugby star Mike – Mia, seven, Lena, three, and baby Lucas.

Zara’s cousin, Prince William, and Kate Middleton also celebrated the 10th wedding anniversary of their iconic wedding day in April of this year, ringing in a huge milestone in their love story.

They marked the special day by sharing two gorgeous portraits together, smiling and embracing. Some lucky well-wishers also received anniversary cards of the portraits to thank them for their congratulations and support.

The couple also shared an adorable video of them and their family on a day out and captioned it, ‘Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C’

William and Kate also share three children together: Prince George eight, Princess Charlotte six, and Prince Louis, three. They married at Westminster Abbey on the 29th of April 2011, which was watched by millions around the world.

Fingers Crossed Mike and Zara also share a special post when they celebrate their anniversary on the 30th of July.