Kate Middleton turns heads with 'rare' gift from Prince William

(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By
published

Kate Middleton turned heads as she was spotted wearing a 'rare' gift from husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton has wowed fans with her 'rare' and precious gift from Prince William as she stepped out in a blue ensemble to the Order of the Garter Service.

The Duchess joined members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Sophie Wessex for the special service at Windsor Castle where the Queen (opens in new tab) would do the formal investiture of the new Garter knights which includes their mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. 

Kate Middleton wore a stunning coat dress and matching £560 Juliette Botterill hat but it was complimented with her glitzy £8,400 G. Collins & Sons tanzanite pendant necklace and matching £6,100 earrings which she has worn on a number of occasions. 

One fan tweeted, "Katherine looks absolutely stunning in blue."

Another fan wrote, "Catherine looks magnificent no matter what she wears. One beautiful lady inside and out."

And a third fan added, "Just lovely. Kate is always elegant, classy and most of all appropriate."

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate's Tanzanite gemstones are said to be 'incredibly rare', but offer a beautiful purplish blue colour for gemstone lovers. According to Heart (opens in new tab), Prince William reportedly bought Kate these earring and necklace set which feature some huge gemstones and diamonds by royal jeweller G. Collins & Sons. 

They also match the deep blue of her engagement ring!

New appointments are announced on St George's Day but the chivalric and installation ceremonies take place every year on the Monday of Royal Ascot week, known as Garter Day. 

Duchess Camilla, Prince Charles

(Image credit: Getty)

The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.

You can watch a clip on the history of the Order of the Garter Service below...

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

