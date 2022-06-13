Kate Middleton turns heads with 'rare' gift from Prince William

Kate Middleton turned heads as she was spotted wearing a 'rare' gift from husband Prince William.

Kate Middleton has worn a 'rare' gift from Prince William for a prestigious event.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore her matching Tanzanite gemstones earring and necklace set to Order of the Garter Service.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release gorgeous photo of Lilibet Diana but fans are torn (opens in new tab) .

Kate Middleton has wowed fans with her 'rare' and precious gift from Prince William as she stepped out in a blue ensemble to the Order of the Garter Service.

The Duchess joined members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Sophie Wessex for the special service at Windsor Castle where the Queen (opens in new tab) would do the formal investiture of the new Garter knights which includes their mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate Middleton wore a stunning coat dress and matching £560 Juliette Botterill hat but it was complimented with her glitzy £8,400 G. Collins & Sons tanzanite pendant necklace and matching £6,100 earrings which she has worn on a number of occasions.

One fan tweeted, "Katherine looks absolutely stunning in blue."

Another fan wrote, "Catherine looks magnificent no matter what she wears. One beautiful lady inside and out."

And a third fan added, "Just lovely. Kate is always elegant, classy and most of all appropriate."

(Image credit: Getty)

Kate's Tanzanite gemstones are said to be 'incredibly rare', but offer a beautiful purplish blue colour for gemstone lovers. According to Heart (opens in new tab), Prince William reportedly bought Kate these earring and necklace set which feature some huge gemstones and diamonds by royal jeweller G. Collins & Sons.

They also match the deep blue of her engagement ring!

New appointments are announced on St George's Day but the chivalric and installation ceremonies take place every year on the Monday of Royal Ascot week, known as Garter Day.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.

You can watch a clip on the history of the Order of the Garter Service below...