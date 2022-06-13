Kate Middleton turns heads with 'rare' gift from Prince William
Kate Middleton 'rare' gift from Prince William is worn by the Duchess as she attends Order of the Garter Service.
Kate Middleton turned heads as she was spotted wearing a 'rare' gift from husband Prince William.
- Kate Middleton has worn a 'rare' gift from Prince William for a prestigious event.
- The Duchess of Cambridge wore her matching Tanzanite gemstones earring and necklace set to Order of the Garter Service.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release gorgeous photo of Lilibet Diana but fans are torn (opens in new tab).
Kate Middleton has wowed fans with her 'rare' and precious gift from Prince William as she stepped out in a blue ensemble to the Order of the Garter Service.
The Duchess joined members of the Royal Family including Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, and Sophie Wessex for the special service at Windsor Castle where the Queen (opens in new tab) would do the formal investiture of the new Garter knights which includes their mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
Kate Middleton wore a stunning coat dress and matching £560 Juliette Botterill hat but it was complimented with her glitzy £8,400 G. Collins & Sons tanzanite pendant necklace and matching £6,100 earrings which she has worn on a number of occasions.
One fan tweeted, "Katherine looks absolutely stunning in blue."
Another fan wrote, "Catherine looks magnificent no matter what she wears. One beautiful lady inside and out."
And a third fan added, "Just lovely. Kate is always elegant, classy and most of all appropriate."
Kate's Tanzanite gemstones are said to be 'incredibly rare', but offer a beautiful purplish blue colour for gemstone lovers. According to Heart (opens in new tab), Prince William reportedly bought Kate these earring and necklace set which feature some huge gemstones and diamonds by royal jeweller G. Collins & Sons.
They also match the deep blue of her engagement ring!
New appointments are announced on St George's Day but the chivalric and installation ceremonies take place every year on the Monday of Royal Ascot week, known as Garter Day.
The Duchess of Cornwall was appointed Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.
You can watch a clip on the history of the Order of the Garter Service below...
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Why is Ryanair striking and what does it mean for your flight?
All you need to know about why Ryanair is striking and what it means for passengers looking to jet away
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
How long does it take to get a passport? (and why you must check it before booking your holiday)
Wondering how long does it take to get a passport amid news of delays at the Passport Office? This guide explains what you need to know and why you should wait to have your passport sorted before booking your travel
By Sue Hayward • Published
-
Kate Middleton gives rare insight into the royal family as she reveals they all watch Eurovision
Kate Middleton has confirmed that the royals are Eurovision fans
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton reminisces over newborn Prince Louis dubbing him a ‘big boy’ now following his Jubilee antics
Kate Middleton reminisced over baby Prince Louis on her most recent work outing
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss Lilibet's first birthday
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Queen's hidden message at coronation mirrored by Kate and Meghan on biggest days of their lives
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s nostalgic nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of their UK return
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton's reunion with a very special friend was so heartwarming
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
The awkward moment Kate Middleton was mistaken for William's assistant had her 'in stitches'
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Kate Middleton once hid a very strange item in her bag to avoid embarrassment in front of the Queen
By Naomi Jamieson • Published