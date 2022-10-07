Kate Middleton wows in rose-red blazer and floral brooch in video message ahead of major world event

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton wowed in a rose-red blazer and floral brooch as she appeared in a special video message ahead of a major world event.

The Princess of Wales showcased her support for England Rugby’s Red Roses ahead of the Rugby World Cup starting on 8th October.

For a special message to the team Kate opted for a scarlet blazer and rose brooch as she wished them good luck.

The Princess of Wales has long been known for her love of sports and has regularly been seen either spectating or taking part in many of them herself - from tennis to sailing. But it’s rugby that has her full attention this month as the Women’s Rugby World Cup is set to kick off in New Zealand on 8th October.

Earlier this year Kate Middleton replaced Prince Harry (opens in new tab) as Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union which is the governing body of Rugby Union in England. Now in a new video shared by England Rugby the Princess’ support for Team England’s Red Roses couldn’t have been clearer!

A special good luck message for the #RedRoses from our patron The Princess of Wales. #TeamDream | @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/XsI5loL6U0October 7, 2022 See more

For this special message the future Queen Consort (opens in new tab) echoed the team’s nickname with her choice of outfit and accessories. Kate Middleton wore an elegant boucle-style scarlet blazer and pinned to her left lapel was an understated silver brooch in the shape of a rose. She finished the patriotic look with a simple white top underneath her statement blazer.

The rose is the national flower of England and red and white are the colours of the English flag, meaning Kate Middleton’s rose-red blazer and floral brooch couldn’t have been more perfect for the recent video.

In it, she reflected upon getting to meet the team herself at Twickenham earlier in 2022 as she began, "Hello everyone, I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand. I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Kate continued, “For many of the team this will be the first world cup you’ve played in. Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far and I hope you enjoy every minute of it.”

The Princess of Wales then went on to express her excitement that members of the 2014 team are returning and even suggested she’s preparing to get up early to watch the England matches.

“I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again,” she added. “Good luck for the weeks ahead. I’ll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way.”

(Image credit: Photo by JEREMY SELWYN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Fans were quick to echoed her encouraging sentiments in response to this video, with one declaring, "What a delightful surprise, and a lovely message from Catherine. Good luck, Red Roses”.

Another admiringly added, “Isn’t she the most wonderful patron to have? Lovely message from Kate and yes, good luck ladies and bring that trophy home”.

“Love this, great support from Princess Catherine Good luck #RedRoses”, someone else said.

This year England’s Red Roses are being widely tipped as the favourites going into the championship. Their first match will be against Fiji on 8th October - and it seems they might just have a royal fan cheering them on at home!