Kate Middleton’s big parenting mistake with George and Charlotte is so relatable

Kate Middleton once made a seriously relatable parenting mistake while shopping for school shoes for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

With the start of a new school year, the Cambridges will be doing their back-to-school shop, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte requiring new school uniforms ahead of their start at Lambrook School.

But a source has revealed that Kate once made a very comment mistake while shopping for school shoes for the kids.

This new school year is set to be an exciting one for Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they are starting a brand new school, following the Cambridge family’s big move to Windsor (opens in new tab). This means mum, Kate will be doing the classic back-to-school shop, though she will be looking to not repeat this very relatable mistake.

This month, George and Charlotte will be starting at Lambrook School, after Prince William and Kate relocated the family to Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate to be close to the Queen. And despite facing some backlash from parents over their school security measures, George and Charlotte have a lot to look forward to.

Their new school will be very different (opens in new tab) from their last, as Lambrook claims to have a 'modern approach’ to education, with a mix of traditional learning, sports and clubs all playing a part in the curriculum - they even have clubs running over the weekend.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)

This means George and Charlotte will need kitting out with all the school essentials, from a new uniform to new school shoes - though according to a source, Kate will be looking to not repeat a mistake she made in 2018.

Speaking to Hello! (opens in new tab) the source revealed that during a shopping trip to the Peter Jones department store in London, Kate took George and Charlotte to try on some new school shoes, but in a very relatable twist - forgot to bring any socks!

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

The kids were barefoot in their summer sandals, so in order to try on new shoes, Kate had to borrow socks from the store. An error many parents can definitely relate to.

No doubt, Prince William and Kate will have got the dreaded shoe run out of the way with just a few days left now until the start of term.