Kate Middleton’s big parenting mistake with George and Charlotte is so relatable
Kate Middleton's big parenting mistake ahead of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's return to school is so typical
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton once made a seriously relatable parenting mistake while shopping for school shoes for Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
- With the start of a new school year, the Cambridges will be doing their back-to-school shop, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte requiring new school uniforms ahead of their start at Lambrook School.
- But a source has revealed that Kate once made a very comment mistake while shopping for school shoes for the kids.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Meghan Markle teased a return to Instagram with a brand new personal account after 5-year absence (opens in new tab).
This new school year is set to be an exciting one for Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they are starting a brand new school, following the Cambridge family’s big move to Windsor (opens in new tab). This means mum, Kate will be doing the classic back-to-school shop, though she will be looking to not repeat this very relatable mistake.
This month, George and Charlotte will be starting at Lambrook School, after Prince William and Kate relocated the family to Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate to be close to the Queen. And despite facing some backlash from parents over their school security measures, George and Charlotte have a lot to look forward to.
Their new school will be very different (opens in new tab) from their last, as Lambrook claims to have a 'modern approach’ to education, with a mix of traditional learning, sports and clubs all playing a part in the curriculum - they even have clubs running over the weekend.
This means George and Charlotte will need kitting out with all the school essentials, from a new uniform to new school shoes - though according to a source, Kate will be looking to not repeat a mistake she made in 2018.
Speaking to Hello! (opens in new tab) the source revealed that during a shopping trip to the Peter Jones department store in London, Kate took George and Charlotte to try on some new school shoes, but in a very relatable twist - forgot to bring any socks!
The kids were barefoot in their summer sandals, so in order to try on new shoes, Kate had to borrow socks from the store. An error many parents can definitely relate to.
No doubt, Prince William and Kate will have got the dreaded shoe run out of the way with just a few days left now until the start of term.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
-
-
When is the next train strike? August 2022 dates and what's next
After months of disruption on the railways, many want to know when is the next train strike and what train companies are taking part
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
Where is Princess Diana buried and can you visit her grave?
Princess Diana is buried in a place that held a special meaning to her in life. Here's where it is and whether the public can visit her grave.
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
This is Prince William and Kate Middleton's strictest rule for Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis
Prince William and Kate Middleton have an unique punishment for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis if they break this one rule
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and The Queen love how Princess Charlotte bosses Prince George around
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton 'looked stunning' on economy flight with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
An onlooker said Kate Middleton was 'just a mum taking her children on holiday' when she was spotted on an economy flight to Scotland with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s yummy school run bakery treat revealed by shop staff
Kate Middleton snapped up a popular £2.40 chocolate bakery treat during the school run.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The surprising way Kate Middleton blows off steam in her high-pressured role as a royal
Being a senior royal has many pressures yet Kate Middleton always looks so calm - this is how she blows off steam.
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton to team up with Roger Federer for an inspiring new project
Kate Middleton and tennis star, Roger Federer are partnering up for an exciting new venture to raise money for disadvantaged children.
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
How Kate Middleton and Prince William get Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis ready for the day
Kate Middleton and Prince William have a surprisingly normal morning routine with their children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton's plan to rebuild bridge between Prince William and Harry
Palace insiders reveal the Duchess of Cambridge's plan to reunite her husband and estranged brother-in-law
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published