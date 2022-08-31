Kate Middleton’s big parenting mistake with George and Charlotte is so relatable

Kate Middleton's big parenting mistake ahead of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's return to school is so typical

Kate Middleton’s big parenting mistake - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the centre court royal box on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Visionhaus / Future)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Kate Middleton once made a seriously relatable parenting mistake while shopping for school shoes for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. 

This new school year is set to be an exciting one for Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they are starting a brand new school, following the Cambridge family’s big move to Windsor (opens in new tab). This means mum, Kate will be doing the classic back-to-school shop, though she will be looking to not repeat this very relatable mistake.

This month, George and Charlotte will be starting at Lambrook School, after Prince William and Kate relocated the family to Adelaide Cottage, on the Windsor estate to be close to the Queen. And despite facing some backlash from parents over their school security measures, George and Charlotte have a lot to look forward to.

Their new school will be very different (opens in new tab) from their last, as Lambrook claims to have a 'modern approach’ to education, with a mix of traditional learning, sports and clubs all playing a part in the curriculum - they even have clubs running over the weekend.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, accompanied by her father, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, her mother, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and brother, Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP)

This means George and Charlotte will need kitting out with all the school essentials, from a new uniform to new school shoes - though according to a source, Kate will be looking to not repeat a mistake she made in 2018.

Speaking to Hello! (opens in new tab) the source revealed that during a shopping trip to the Peter Jones department store in London, Kate took George and Charlotte to try on some new school shoes, but in a very relatable twist - forgot to bring any socks! 

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

The kids were barefoot in their summer sandals, so in order to try on new shoes, Kate had to borrow socks from the store. An error many parents can definitely relate to. 

No doubt, Prince William and Kate will have got the dreaded shoe run out of the way with just a few days left now until the start of term.

Explore More
Kate Middleton
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.