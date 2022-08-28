Kate Middleton and Prince William face security backlash at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' new school

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Parents at the school where Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) have been enrolled are worried about royal security ruining the schools 'vibe'.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have faced many changes this year. As well as stepping into public life more so than ever, Prince William and Kate Middleton have moved their family to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The move means that the royal siblings have transferred schools and are now set to start at Lambrook School near Ascot next month.

George and Charlotte will attend the prep school, while the youngest sibling, Louis, will go to pre-prep.

Lambrook boasts a whopping 52 acres on educational space and is considered one of the country’s best co-ed preps. Two of Queen Victoria’s grandsons were among its first pupils and other alumni include Stormbreaker star Alex Pettyfer, poet Lord Alfred Douglas and Majestic Wine founder Giles Clarke.

Despite the school's long history of enrolling royals, they are now facing backlash from parents over the increased security needed to accommodate the royals. Many existing pupils' parents fear that the measures needed to keep the royals safe will disrupt the relaxed atmosphere that their children enjoy while learning.

In an exclusive interview with The Sunday Mirror, one mum said, "A lot of parents are p***ed off.

“They’re worried the feel and atmosphere of the school will change with all the security. Many of us worry things, like the carol service, will now become more formal and won’t be the sweet, laid-back affair they usually are.”

The concerned mum added, “Parents are picturing armed police in trees and in the corridors – they don’t want their kids witnessing it.

“There are no electric gates, but that may change with the royal kids coming. It’ll no longer be so easy to come and go. It’s certainly not the same school and vibe we signed the kids up for, and most parents I’ve spoken to feel the same.”

No plans for increased security or changes to Lambrook school have been announced, but it is understood that George and Charlotte had discreet protection from armed royal officers while at their previous school, Thomas’s Battersea, in South West London.

Lambrook school has previously been subject to security scares that perhaps justify increasing security for the royal siblings. In June 2018, a man pleaded guilty to plotting terror attacks that included targeting the primary and, as The Mirror reports, a woman caused a major security scare in 2017 after revealing she was able to stroll in after the gate and a main entrance door were left open.

