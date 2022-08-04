Kate Middleton's simple trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton is said to use a clever trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo.

A styling expert has pointed out a clever but simple trick that she says Kate Middleton uses to look great in every photograph.

In a viral TikTok video, it's explained that head positioning is vital when it comes to looking good for Kate.

In other royal news, Prince William's promise to Kate Middleton after Prince Louis was born that he finally fulfilled has been revealed.

In a video shared on TikTok, which has now amassed over 300,000 likes, 'Your Feel Good Fashion Coach' Miranda Holder explains how to "look gorgeous in every photo" using "Kate's hack".

"Have you ever wondered why Kate Middleton looks so stunning in her photographs? Because she does. Every single one," she explains in the clip, showing a series of gorgeous shots of the future Queen Consort.

"Well, the Duchess of Cambridge has had some media training, and I'm going to share a cheeky little style hack that she uses every single time, without fail," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharing the super easy hack, Miranda adds in the video, "She has simply been trained to always keep her chin parallel to the ground. She doesn't tilt it down. She doesn't tilt it up.

"And that ensures a flattering photograph every single time."

While the trick certainly sounds like a great method of achieving more flattering photographs, royal fans took to the comment section to point out that it's likely Kate's natural beauty that means she manages to look ever-stunning.

"Great! Bonus, she’s simply beautiful 😊," one wrote, with another joking, "She could be staring at her shoes in every photo and she’d be gorgeous."

"She’s just beautiful whether chin up or down. Fact," another chipped in to agree.