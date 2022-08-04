Kate Middleton's simple trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo
Kate Middleton is said to use a simple trick to make sure she looks flawless in photos
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kate Middleton is said to use a clever trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo.
- A styling expert has pointed out a clever but simple trick that she says Kate Middleton uses to look great in every photograph.
- In a viral TikTok video, it's explained that head positioning is vital when it comes to looking good for Kate.
- In other royal news, Prince William's promise to Kate Middleton after Prince Louis was born that he finally fulfilled has been revealed.
In a video shared on TikTok, which has now amassed over 300,000 likes, 'Your Feel Good Fashion Coach' Miranda Holder explains how to "look gorgeous in every photo" using "Kate's hack".
"Have you ever wondered why Kate Middleton looks so stunning in her photographs? Because she does. Every single one," she explains in the clip, showing a series of gorgeous shots of the future Queen Consort.
"Well, the Duchess of Cambridge has had some media training, and I'm going to share a cheeky little style hack that she uses every single time, without fail," she adds.
Sharing the super easy hack, Miranda adds in the video, "She has simply been trained to always keep her chin parallel to the ground. She doesn't tilt it down. She doesn't tilt it up.
"And that ensures a flattering photograph every single time."
@themirandaholder (opens in new tab) ♬ Cool Kids (Sped-Up Version) - Echosmith (opens in new tab)
While the trick certainly sounds like a great method of achieving more flattering photographs, royal fans took to the comment section to point out that it's likely Kate's natural beauty that means she manages to look ever-stunning.
"Great! Bonus, she’s simply beautiful 😊," one wrote, with another joking, "She could be staring at her shoes in every photo and she’d be gorgeous."
"She’s just beautiful whether chin up or down. Fact," another chipped in to agree.
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry).
-
-
Kate Middleton shows caring side with unlikely chat outside train toilet
Kate Middleton initiated unlikely chat outside train toilet.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Meghan Markle’s birthday messages from the Royal Family contain sweet nod to the Queen
The Duchess of Sussex has turned 41 and the royals’ choice of photos for her birthday messages could be seen as very meaningful…
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Kate Middleton shows caring side with unlikely chat outside train toilet
Kate Middleton initiated unlikely chat outside train toilet.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday with rare public message
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared rare snap to mark the Duchess of Sussexes' birthday.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry once told William 'Kate could be friendlier to Meghan'
Prince Harry reportedly told William he thought Kate could be friendlier to his wife
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton suffered this embarrassing 'condom prank' while working a summer job
Kate Middleton was once the victim of a rather embarrassing 'condom prank'
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is wowing royal fans
Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is giving fans outfit inspiration.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have a secret third home in Scotland
No photo's are known to exist of the Cambridge family's private abode
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William plan to break out of the 'royal bubble'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to focus more on the US according to a royal author
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Last updated
-
Princess Charlotte is the sibling 'in charge' according to Kate Middleton
She may be the middle child, but Princess Charlotte is more than happy to boss her siblings around
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published