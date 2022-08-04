Kate Middleton's simple trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo

Kate Middleton is said to use a simple trick to make sure she looks flawless in photos

Kate Middleton photo trick
Caitlin Elliott
By
published

Kate Middleton is said to use a clever trick to make sure she looks perfect in every photo. 

In a video shared on TikTok, which has now amassed over 300,000 likes, 'Your Feel Good Fashion Coach' Miranda Holder explains how to "look gorgeous in every photo" using "Kate's hack". 

"Have you ever wondered why Kate Middleton looks so stunning in her photographs? Because she does. Every single one," she explains in the clip, showing a series of gorgeous shots of the future Queen Consort

"Well, the Duchess of Cambridge has had some media training, and I'm going to share a cheeky little style hack that she uses every single time, without fail," she adds. 

Kate Middleton photo trick

Sharing the super easy hack, Miranda adds in the video, "She has simply been trained to always keep her chin parallel to the ground. She doesn't tilt it down. She doesn't tilt it up.

"And that ensures a flattering photograph every single time."

While the trick certainly sounds like a great method of achieving more flattering photographs, royal fans took to the comment section to point out that it's likely Kate's natural beauty that means she manages to look ever-stunning.

"Great! Bonus, she’s simply beautiful 😊," one wrote, with another joking, "She could be staring at her shoes in every photo and she’d be gorgeous."

"She’s just beautiful whether chin up or down. Fact," another chipped in to agree. 

Kate Middleton
Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). 

