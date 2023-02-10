Kate Middleton's truly heart-warming reaction to surprise reunion with her former prep school teacher
Kate Middleton's teacher from her childhood embraced the Princess of Wales during the sweet reunion
Kate Middleton reunited with a former school teacher in an utterly lovely moment during her and Prince William's royal visit to Cornwall.
- Kate Middleton reunited with her old school teacher in Cornwall and her reaction was truly heart-warming.
- The Princess of Wales was shocked to see Jim Embury, who taught her when she was a child.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate and William’s epic family getaway they’re set to take George, Charlotte and Louis on this Easter (opens in new tab) was revealed.
Kate Middleton bumped into her former prep-school teacher and her reaction is truly wonderful.
The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting the National Maritime Museum in Cornwall amid an afternoon of visits planned for Falmouth.
But after the couple, who are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, had walked around the museum they went to greet crowds outside and it's here that Kate was greeted by Jim Embury - a former teacher at her prep school who is now a volunteer at the museum.
Kate Instantly recognised her former teacher and didn't hold back her happy emotions. She opened her arms wide and went in for an endearing hug.
She told him, "Oh my goodness. I do recognise you. I remember the classroom and everything."
She added, "Are you based here now? And you are volunteering here? Wow. That is such a small world."
Kate then gave a sweet insight into her parenting of Princess Charlotte, she said, "I’m trying to teach my daughter all the things you probably taught me."
Kate, who was 'shaped' by her mother for a royal passion (opens in new tab), has recently launched the Shaping Us campaign which looks at the importance of the early years in childhood and has teamed up with Roman Kemp (opens in new tab) to talk about mental health too.
It's understood that Kate was taught history by Mr Embury in the mid-1990s.
When asked what sort of pupil she was, he replied, "I have to say fantastic. It was a great class and she was a great participant and a great kid. It was 25 years ago."
Kate has recently been supporting her eldest child Prince George by attending one of his rugby matches (opens in new tab) at Lambrook school where she was joined by rare sixth member of the family.
