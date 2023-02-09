Kate Middleton seen at Prince George's rugby match with rarely seen sixth family member
The Princess of Wales was spotted on mum duty chatting to parents on the sidelines at Lambrook school.
Kate Middleton has been spotted at Prince George's rugby match with their dog Orla - a rarely seen sixth family member.
Kate Middleton took the rarely seen family dog Orla out for a recent trip to watch son Prince George compete in a rugby match.
The Princess of Wales showed her support for her eldest's sporting interests when she swung by a recent rugby match at Lambrook school.
The mum-of-three to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was pictured chatting to a group of nearby mums as they gathered in the school grounds.
Kate wore a long stylish chocolate brown wrap coat with a cream roll neck jumper underneath and a pair of brown leather Chelsea boots.
But she wasn't alone, as she took their family dog, Orla - a two-year-old black cocker spaniel.
Their pooch has only been seen on a handful of occasions - including watching Prince William at a polo match (opens in new tab) but he sat patiently as Kate chatted to other parents.
The Wales' were gifted Orla from Kate's brother James Middleton, whose dog had puppies, after their old dog Lupo passed away (opens in new tab) in 2020 and the family was 'besotted' with their new family member (opens in new tab).
And Kate supporting Prince George, comes days after she launched her Shaping Us campaign which highlights the importance of a child's early years.
Kate recently revealed her son Prince Louis is also mad about rugby. She said, "We’re always slightly competitive with each other. They all love sport and Louis is mad about rugby.
“They are at an age where they just love running around.”
Kate has also previously taken son Prince George to watch the Rugby as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union - taking over the role from Prince Harry (opens in new tab).
And she showed off her own rugby ball skills as she visited the England men’s and women’s squads during a training session at Twickenham.
Taking over from Prince Harry, Kate was cheered when she allowed herself to be lifted high during line-out practice.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
