Kim Kardashian bought Princess Diana's amethyst Attallah Cross for $200k at auction
An expert said the royals ‘probably laugh’ about the purchase
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kim Kardashian bought an amethyst cross which has previously only been worn by the late Princess Diana, paying the incredible sum of $197,453 for the piece at auction.
- In an unexpected move, Kim Kardashian outbid three other Princess Diana fans to get her hands on the Attallah Cross, an amethyst crucifix previously only worn by the late Princess.
- The necklace was sold to the reality star for $197,453, a significantly smaller amount than jewellers previously valued it at.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), How to apply for Coronation concert tickets - everything you need to know (opens in new tab).
In a move that has divided royal fans, Kim Kardashian bought the Attallah Cross, an amethyst crucifix which has previously only been worn by the late Princess Diana.
As reported by Marie Claire, the reality star competed against three other bidders in an auction at Sotheby's London on 18 January to acquire the jewellery, winning the piece after bidding the whopping sum of $197,453.
The value of the necklace has been hotly disputed. According to a press release from the auction house, the price Kardashian shelled out was "more than double" the necklace's "pre-auction estimate." But jewellery experts had previously told Page Six that the piece could be worth up to $500k. Depending on which price you ascribe to the necklace, Kardashian either massively overpaid or got a complete bargain.
Prior to the necklace's auction, Sotheby's released a press release detailing its royal history. It read, "The cross was [originally] bought by Naim Attallah CBE, from Garrard [the jeweller that made Diana's engagement ring] in the 1980s and through his friendship with Princess Diana, he was able to loan it to her several times over a number of years to wear at events. It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now."
While some royal fans weren't thrilled about Kardashian acquiring this slice of Princess Diana's history, a royal reporter has shared that he doubts the Royal Family think too much about it.
"I think they probably laugh at it," Valentine Low, author of Courtiers, said during an interview with Us Weekly. "[They probably] Laugh about it over the breakfast table and move on. I mean, they certainly wouldn’t be annoyed, I don’t think."
Related articles:
- Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle will get to wear crowns to King Charles’ coronation (opens in new tab)
- When did Princess Diana die and how old was she? (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton proves she is always on trend as she steps out in 2023’s Colour of the Year (opens in new tab)
- How old was Diana when she got married? Plus Diana and Charles' age difference (opens in new tab)
- Where is Princess Diana buried and can you visit her grave? (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
King Charles laughs awkwardly and asks ‘who?’ when told to ‘bring back’ Prince Harry
He looked keen to move on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle revealed she is a ‘sucker’ for Valentine’s Day
The 14 of February is a significant date for the Duchess
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Diana’s family home is up for sale: The rich history of Dallington Hall
The stately home can be yours for a cool £995,000
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Diana’s biographer reveals the one question he never dared to ask her
Andrew Morton wrote the best-selling royal biography, Princess Diana, Her True Story – In Her Own Words
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle asked Princess Diana for “clarity and guidance” when visiting her grave in 2017, Prince Harry has revealed
The visit took place on the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle makes stunning red carpet return wearing Princess Diana's $90k 'freedom ring'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out on the red carpet to receive the Ripple of Hope Award
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry shares emotional letter about losing his mum Princess Diana - 'somedays are harder than others'
Prince Harry pens heartbreaking letter about losing his mother to bring comfort military children.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Diana’s private secretary Patrick Jephson fact-checks The Crown Season 5 and shares what “was made up”
As someone who witnessed many of the trials and tribulations dramatised in The Crown first-hand, Patrick Jephson has set the record straight
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Last updated
-
Friends of Princess Diana label The Crown ‘entitled’ and ‘insensitive’ as actors spotted recreating her final moments
As the release of The Crown's fifth season grows ever-nearer, backlash against the Netflix show continues to mount
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The flirtatious fashion trend Kate Middleton has adopted from Princess Diana
Since Kate Middleton inherited Princess Diana's title, she has been emulating her appearance too
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published