Kate Middleton proves she is always on trend as she steps out in 2023’s Colour of the Year
Kate paired the magenta dress with a toned down brown coat
Stepping out in a magenta dress on her latest royal engagement, Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) showed she is always on trend as the hue was recently announced as Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2023.
- Visiting Cornwall earlier this week, Kate Middleton opted to wear a magenta roll neck dress, the colour of which was recently announced by global colour experts Pantone as their Colour of the Year for 2023.
- According to the colour experts, magenta is 'expressive of a new signal of strength' and 'promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration.'
Earlier this week, Kate Middleton and Prince William (opens in new tab) made their first official joint visit to Cornwall since taking on their new titles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
As well as making headlines for her truly heart-warming reaction to a surprise reunion with her former prep school teacher (opens in new tab), Kate's choice of outfit, as per usual, also caught a lot of attention.
Arriving in Falmouth, Kate was wrapped in a midi-length brown coat from Hobbs, one of her favourite high street brands, and paired the look with her well-worn brown suede boots from Gianvitto Rossi.
But it was the colour peeking out the top of the chocolate coat that caught most peoples' eye. The bright magenta of the roll neck knit dress demanded attention for its vivid hue. But the colour was not just any magenta, it was Viva Magenta - the colour just recently announced Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2023.
According to the global colour experts' website, Viva Magenta “is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength. Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating colour whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration.”
Kate Middleton's styling of the bright colour coincides with Pantone's advice perfectly. With the colour appearing slightly daunting for its vivid shade, the experts suggest using it as an accessory or accent to wake up more earthy grey and brown shades - just as Kate did on her Cornish trip.
If you're feeling adventurous, Pantone suggest to “Try it with other pinks and command the room. Because Viva Magenta is a red that strikes a balance between warm and cool, it’s not too harsh for the body…This versatile shade is universally flattering across ages, genders, and skin tones.”
