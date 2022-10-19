King Charles’ cheeky reply to school pupil's hilarious question about his age

King Charles' cheeky reply
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow-WPA Pool)
King Charles had the sweetest response to a school child asking him his age as he and Queen Consort Camilla stepped out in East London. 

As King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort (opens in new tab), were greeted by primary school students in East London for their latest royal engagement, one pupil had a very cheeky question for the monarch - and his response was gold.

Marking their first joint engagement together in London, since Charles assumed the throne, the royal couple arrived in East London, to visit Project Zero in Walthamstow. The organisation works to engage young people and strengthen the community while also aiming to reduce antisocial behaviour.

Upon arrival, Charles and Camilla were greeted by a line of Primary school students, all waving union jack flags, with some even getting the chance to share a one-on-one chat with the King. 

King Charles III waves and greets schoolchildren with Union Jack flags as he arrives to meet with members and staff of the association "Project Zero", an organisation dedicated to engaging young people in positive activities, promoting social inclusion and strengthening community cohesion, during a visit of the center in Walthamstow, in east London, on October 18, 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Paul Grover / POOL / AFP)

In one particularly hilarious exchange, caught on video, Charles can be seen asking the pupils about their lunches and school holidays, before one daring student chimed in, “How old are you, King Charles?”

To which a grinning Charles cheekily replied, “Have a guess?”

Unfortunately, the 73-year-old didn’t get much time to enjoy the triumph of his witty comeback as another shouted, “96?” which earned a laugh from the monarch as he continued down the line. 

This definitely isn’t the first time Charles has shown off his funny side, most recently he left royal fans in stitches with his no ‘filter’ reaction to meeting Liz Truss (opens in new tab) for an audience.

This latest light-hearted exchange followed a very busy morning for the King and Queen Consort, as they actually started the day in Aberdeen, where they welcomed refugees from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan. Before then journeying back to London to hold an audience with the President of Gabon at Buckingham Palace and then finally heading to Walthamstow. 

