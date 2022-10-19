King Charles’ cheeky reply to school pupil's hilarious question about his age

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles had the sweetest response to a school child asking him his age as he and Queen Consort Camilla stepped out in East London.

As the King and Queen Consort arrived in Walthamstow in East London to visit a youth organisation, they were greeted by a crowd of primary school students, waving union jack flags.

Many of the youngsters got a personal greeting from King Charles, with one even taking the quiz the monarch on his age - earning a very cheeky response.

As King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort (opens in new tab), were greeted by primary school students in East London for their latest royal engagement, one pupil had a very cheeky question for the monarch - and his response was gold.

Marking their first joint engagement together in London, since Charles assumed the throne, the royal couple arrived in East London, to visit Project Zero in Walthamstow. The organisation works to engage young people and strengthen the community while also aiming to reduce antisocial behaviour.

Upon arrival, Charles and Camilla were greeted by a line of Primary school students, all waving union jack flags, with some even getting the chance to share a one-on-one chat with the King.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Paul Grover / POOL / AFP)

In one particularly hilarious exchange, caught on video, Charles can be seen asking the pupils about their lunches and school holidays, before one daring student chimed in, “How old are you, King Charles?”

To which a grinning Charles cheekily replied, “Have a guess?”

First joint engagement for the King and Queen Consort in London with a visit to youth organisation @ProjectZeroWF1 King Charles keen to have a quick chat with primary school children about school lunches and school holidays on the way in pic.twitter.com/6fWx0iXV7POctober 18, 2022 See more

Unfortunately, the 73-year-old didn’t get much time to enjoy the triumph of his witty comeback as another shouted, “96?” which earned a laugh from the monarch as he continued down the line.

This definitely isn’t the first time Charles has shown off his funny side, most recently he left royal fans in stitches with his no ‘filter’ reaction to meeting Liz Truss (opens in new tab) for an audience.

This latest light-hearted exchange followed a very busy morning for the King and Queen Consort, as they actually started the day in Aberdeen, where they welcomed refugees from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan. Before then journeying back to London to hold an audience with the President of Gabon at Buckingham Palace and then finally heading to Walthamstow.