King Charles and Queen Consort opt for matching autumnal shades for first official joint engagements since mourning period ended

King Charles and the Queen Consort opted for matching autumnal shades as they attended their first official engagements since the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth ended.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla undertook several important public engagements together in Scotland on October 3rd.

The couple stepped out together in Fife wearing coordinating tones of deep blue and green that perfectly complemented the season.

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort (opens in new tab) have stepped out in Dunfermline for their first joint engagements since the Royal Family’s mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) came to an end last week. Since the Committal Service for the Queen, reports had suggested that the new monarch had travelled to Scotland where he grieved his beloved mother in private. Now His Majesty has resumed his public royal duties and King Charles and the Queen Consort opted for matching autumnal shades for a very special visit to Fife on October 3rd.

The royal couple started their busy day of engagements warmly greeting members of the public and attending an official council meeting at the City Chambers in Dunfermline, before visiting Dunfermline Abbey to honour its 950th anniversary.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)

Wrapping up warm on this autumn day, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla perfectly coordinated the colour palette of their outfits. Whilst His Majesty opted for a deep blue and forest green tartan kilt and brought those tones into his choice of tie and handkerchief in his jacket pocket, Camilla chose a beautiful rich green coat.

Knee-length and elegant, its collar featured a subtle blue and green checked pattern and the Queen Consort’s practical top-handle handbag was in a matching shade of green. King Charles brought an added pop of autumnal colour to his own look with red socks and stripes on his tie.

The King and Queen Consort’s visit came as Dunfermline had previously been one of eight towns granted City Status to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Discussing this decision in a speech at the City Chambers, King Charles said that his mother's love for Scotland was central to her life.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)

“There could be no more fitting way to mark my beloved mother’s extraordinary life of service than by granting this honour to a place made famous by its own long and distinguished history, and by the indispensable role it has played in the life of our country,” he declared. "Now, of course, we gather to celebrate this great occasion but also to commemorate the life of Her late Majesty, whose deep love for Scotland was one of the foundations of her life."

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s first official joint engagements since the mourning period ended continued to have special connections with the Queen as they went on to Dunfermline Abbey. Five decades ago, Her Majesty had visited the Abbey to mark its 900 year anniversary and now her eldest son and daughter-in-law honoured it’s 950th.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images)

Their packed day of engagements is also set to continue, with King Charles and Camilla scheduled to travel to Edinburgh where they will visit the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch’s official residence in Scotland. Here they will host a reception celebrating British South Asian communities which will recognise the contribution that people from these communities have made to life in the UK, ranging from the NHS to the Armed Forces.