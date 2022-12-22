King Charles' 'bizarre' Christmas gifts he uses to prank staff

King Charles uses 'bizarre' gifts to prank staff at Christmas time.

King Charles often gives his staff 'bizarre' but 'fun' Christmas gifts, according to former butler Grant Harrold.

The monarch has been said to leave funny gifts in staff pigeon holes.

King Charles is known to leave 'bizarre' gifts to prank his staff in the run up to Christmas.

The Monarch, who is celebrating with family in Sandringham (opens in new tab) this year, sadly, without his mother the Queen, who died in September (opens in new tab), has previously gone the extra mile to make Christmas fun for his staff.

According to King Charles' former royal butler, Grand Harrold, the King, who was officially known as Prince Charles back then, would leave staff a fun gift as well as a "proper" present.

Grant said, "One time he left a tin of salmon and one year I got a salt and pepper grinder wrapped in a ribbon. He had probably been given a hamper and sometimes there would be a lot in them and he would give some of the bits to us.”

"I just thought it was so bizarre because you don't expect those little things. It shows that they've got that fun, practical side to them."

However, Grant also got a more formal gift from the royals as well.

He added: "For actual proper gifts would be things like tea cups and saucers or whiskey glasses. One year I got a lovely water jug."

(Image credit: Getty)

