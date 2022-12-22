King Charles' 'bizarre' Christmas gifts he uses to prank staff
The monarch has a funny way of spreading festive cheer among his royal household, according to a former butler.
King Charles uses 'bizarre' gifts to prank staff at Christmas time.
- King Charles often gives his staff 'bizarre' but 'fun' Christmas gifts, according to former butler Grant Harrold.
- The monarch has been said to leave funny gifts in staff pigeon holes.
This royal news comes as the 'strange' detail on King Charles' new bank notes has got all royal fans talking.
King Charles is known to leave 'bizarre' gifts to prank his staff in the run up to Christmas.
The Monarch, who is celebrating with family in Sandringham (opens in new tab) this year, sadly, without his mother the Queen, who died in September (opens in new tab), has previously gone the extra mile to make Christmas fun for his staff.
According to King Charles' former royal butler, Grand Harrold, the King, who was officially known as Prince Charles back then, would leave staff a fun gift as well as a "proper" present.
Grant said, "One time he left a tin of salmon and one year I got a salt and pepper grinder wrapped in a ribbon. He had probably been given a hamper and sometimes there would be a lot in them and he would give some of the bits to us.”
"I just thought it was so bizarre because you don't expect those little things. It shows that they've got that fun, practical side to them."
However, Grant also got a more formal gift from the royals as well.
He added: "For actual proper gifts would be things like tea cups and saucers or whiskey glasses. One year I got a lovely water jug."
King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort released their annual Christmas card last week and the monarch is expected to make a sad change this Christmas that will highlight the Queen is no longer around.
While Meghan and Prince Harry make their own Christmas plans, having rejected Charles' offer to Sandringham, Prince William, Kate Middleton and the Wales' kids are expected to take part in a traditional royal family Christmas - with Prince Louis eating his dinner in a different room.
But if you're wondering what the royals will be tucking into on Christmas Day, we have the royal menu from Windsor castle.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The royals have been busy in the run up to Christmas taking part in several festive events including Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert.
