The 'strange' detail on King Charles' new bank notes has got all royal fans talking
King Charles' new bank notes have been revealed but fans have spotted that something is missing!
King Charles' new bank notes have been revealed but royal fans have all been saying the same thing about one 'strange' detail.
- The Royal family has released the first-look of the new bank notes featuring the portrait of King Charles III.
- King Charles is set to replace the late Queen Elizabeth when the new notes are rolled out by the Bank Of England in mid-2024.
King Charles' new bank notes have been unveiled to the nation but some royal fans have pointed out that one thing is missing.
The monarch, who took to the throne in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab), is now King in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab) and his portrait has been drawn up for the new £5, £10, £20 and £50 notes.
And the samples have been released by the Bank of England and shared by the Royal Family instagram account.
It wrote, "Today, The Bank of England has unveiled designs for new bank notes featuring His Majesty The King. They are expected to enter circulation in the UK by mid-2024.
"Although the Monarch’s likeness has appeared on coins since the eighth century, bank notes are a much more recent invention. The British Sovereign has only been featured on British bank notes since 1960, making His Majesty just the second Monarch - and the first King - to appear on currency in this way," the caption beside the post added.
But some fans have pointed out a 'strange' detail.
Taking to the comment section of the upload, one penned, "Oh lovely portrait of his Majesty but it's so strange and a bit sad not to see the Queen on them. I know they'll be in circulation for a while yet but still."
Meanwhile, another wondered why a crown was missing, adding, "Why doesn’t he have a crown on?"
The unveiling of the note designs come after King Charles' 50p coin effigy (opens in new tab) was revealed by the Royal Mint and featured a special tribute to the late Queen.
A new £50 note (opens in new tab) has also been drawn up for release featuring the face of British mathematician and scientist Alan Turing.
And some other notes are going out of circulation (opens in new tab) so you will need to check your change.
