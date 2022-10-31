King Charles could take 'drastic' action in 'retaliation' to Prince Harry's Spare memoir

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following the announcement of Prince Harry’s memoir release date, royal biographer Tom Bower claims King Charles could look to strip the Sussexes of their royal titles in 'retailation'.

Following the release date announcement of Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir, the royal family is bracing for any bombshells the book may contain.

So much so, biographer Tom Bower claims that Charles could look to strip Prince Harry and Meghan of their HRH titles.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after a royal expert claims King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’ (opens in new tab) .

Following the date announcement of Prince Harry’s memoir (opens in new tab) and the release of its cover photo and title, ‘Spare,’ (opens in new tab) a royal biographer claims that King Charles could look to ‘retaliate’.

Harry’s memoir, which will hit the shelves in January 2023, has been described as a ‘raw’ and ‘wholly truthful’ account of his life. However, its release is predicted to cause further friction within the royal family, despite Harry scrambling to make last-minute changes (opens in new tab) in the wake of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The royal feud is now expected to worsen (opens in new tab) as the family is despairing (opens in new tab) over the ‘truth bombs’ that the book may contain.

Now, royal biographer, Tom Bower claims that Harry’s memoir could be ‘make or break’ for the family and spark drastic action from King Charles.

He told the Sun (opens in new tab), "This book is really make or break. I imagine that King Charles has been warned that any retaliation won't be pretty.

"All that King Charles can really do is to withhold the titles for his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.” It has been previously reported that Charles is waiting for the memoir's release to make his final decision on Archie and Lilibet’s titles (opens in new tab), though now the Sussexes titles may also be called into question.

Despite Harry and Meghan keeping their HRH titles after stepping down as senior, working royals, Bower suggests Charles could still strip them as a ‘drastic’ resort.

He said, "Ultimately, I suppose, he could take away Harry and Meghan's titles as well, but that's pretty drastic."

This move however seems unlikely, as King Charles has so far chosen to keep Harry on as one of his Counsellors of State, despite it being widely believed that he would be replaced. Instead, Charles is looking to bring more royals into the fold, with even Kate Middleton being considered (opens in new tab).

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ will be released by Penguin Random House on January 10th, 2023.