When is Prince Philip’s funeral and where will he be buried?

When is Prince Philip’s funeral, where will he be buried and will he have a state funeral? The questions thousands of royal fans are wondering following his death.

Prince Philip has died aged 99 at Windsor Castle several weeks after reuniting with his wife of 73 years, the Queen, following his hospital stay.

While Prince Philip’s death will not change the royal line of succession, the loss of him has changed the monarchy as we know it.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest-serving royal consort in British history and was once described by Her Majesty as her “strength and stay”.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Throughout his life, Prince Philip was a pivotal member of the Royal Family, sometimes called The Firm. He won the Queen’s heart in their decades spent together and was a devoted father of four, grandfather of eight, and great-grandfather of ten.

When is Prince Philip’s funeral?

Though tragic news of Prince Philip’s death has only been announced today, Queen will go into eight days of mourning ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral. However, the exact date and time of his funeral service have yet to be confirmed.

Will Prince Philip have a state funeral?

As a royal consort, Prince Philip is entitled to a state funeral. Though in the past, the Duke of Edinburgh is understood to have stated that he did not want the “fuss” of one.

And now, as reported by The Sun, The College of Arms has confirmed that in line with the late Duke’s wishes, the funeral will not be a state one.

Their statement revealed: “The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State.

“His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel.

“This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes.”

Traditionally a state funeral would involve a military procession to Westminster Abbey. Prince Philip’s body would then have lain in state for members of the public to pay their respects, followed by a service at either the Abbey or St Paul’s Cathedral. He would then have been buried at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Instead of this, the funeral service will be held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and it’s thought likely this will be a military-style funeral.

This is the same chapel where both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding and that of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were held.

With Covid-19 restrictions stipulating that only 30 people may attend a funeral, it is not yet clear who might attend or what the final details will be.

According to The Sun, the original arrangements for Prince Philip’s funeral would have seen hundreds of members of the armed forces called upon to line the streets in honour of the duke, alongside thousands of police officers, to keep control of crowds who would have been expected to arrive in London and Windsor for the funeral.

It’s expected that there will be a military presence there and whilst cameras will not be allowed inside the chapel, there will likely be extensive television coverage of the day.

Where will Prince Philip be buried?



It’s been suggested that Prince Philip will be buried at Frogmore Gardens in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Whilst this is undoubtedly a beautiful final resting place for the Duke of Edinburgh, it is not open to the public and so unfortunately royal fans would not be able to pay their respects at this significant place.

There are three burial places at Frogmore Gardens, including the Royal Mausoleum, the Duchess of Kent’s Mausoleum, and the Royal Burial ground. The Queen’s great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria was laid to rest in the Royal Mausoleum alongside Prince Albert.

Though it’s not yet known which of these might be chosen for Her Majesty’s beloved husband, he will be in suitably regal company.

What is national mourning?

The country will now go into a period of national mourning until the day of Prince Philip’s funeral and Union Jack flags will fly at half-mast on royal buildings where the Queen is not in residence. An official notice of Prince Philip’s death has also been attached to the gates of Buckingham Palace.

During this time, as a mark of respect new bills will not be given Royal Assent to become law, whilst state affairs will be suspended.

As she did on the occasion of the Queen Mother’s death in 2002, Her Majesty may well broadcast a televised message to the nation over the next few days.

Though this has not been confirmed and it may well be that the Queen will prefer to grieve in private at this difficult time.