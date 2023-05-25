Prince William set for heartache over Tina Turner’s death as his childhood memories of the singer and Princess Diana are unearthed

Prince William is set to feel heartache over Tina Turner's death as his childhood memories of the singer and his mum Princess Diana are unearthed.

The Prince of Wales previously admitted singing along in the car with his mum to Tina's hit The Best is something that's always "stuck" with him.

Prince William is expected to feel heartache over Tina Turner's death as her song's form part of his childhood memories with his late mother Princess Diana.

Tina Turner has died aged 83 following a long illness at her home in Switzerland. Her death was announced on her official Instagram page.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the post reads.

"Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music."

The Prince of Wales once admitted the legendary Rock 'n' Roll singer's music ignited a fond memory of his mum and brother Prince Harry, and also helped to relieve his boarding school anxiety.

William admitted in 2021 that he was fond of Tina's 1989 cover of Bonnie Tyler's The Best and revealed they would crank up the tunes on the school run with his mum Diana and brother Harry.

Speaking on the Time to Walk podcast, William recalled, "When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school.

"And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner's The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment."

Princess Diana met with Tina Turner backstage at a Prince's Trust charity rock concert at Wembley, June 1986.

He continued, "And my mother, she'd be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we'd even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along as well.

"You'd be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school when they dropped you off. When I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."

Princess Diana died aged 36, from internal bleeding and other injuries sustained during a car crash in Paris. Prince William was aged just 15 at the time of her death and brother Harry was aged 12.

And throughout his life, Tina's songs have comforted him and helped him remember his precious moments spent growing up before his mum's life was tragically taken away.

Meanwhile, Tina suffered heartache of her own before her death, losing her second son Ronnie in December 2022, after her son Craig died in 2018. She is survived by two sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner who was adopted by her.