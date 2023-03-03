King Charles shares devastation in poignant statement over tragic train crash

King Charles has shared his devastation over tragic train crash by releasing a poignant statement.

King Charles has expressed his sorrow over the tragic train crash in Greece that killed at least 57 people.

The monarch sent a letter on condolences to the country's president.

King Charles has sent a heartfelt message following a horror train crash that claimed at least 57 lives.

The monarch sent a poignant letter to the President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, following the tragedy that happened in the north of the country when a passenger and freight train was involved in a head-on crash late on Tuesday (February 28).

A passenger service carrying 350 people on its way to Thessaloniki collided with a freight train travelling to Larissa just before midnight after they ended up on the same track causing the front carriages to burst into flames.

As rescuers were still searching for missing people and more than 50 injured in the crash receiving hospital treatment, King Charles, expressed his sorrow.

His letter (opens in new tab), which comes after it's claimed he is planning a rare tell-all interview ahead of his Coronation (opens in new tab), reads, "Dear Madam President, My wife and I have been most shocked and profoundly saddened by the news of the dreadful accident involving two trains in Northern Greece and would like to express our deepest possible condolences to the families of all those who have so tragically lost their lives.

"During our visits to Greece we have always been struck by the kindness and generosity of the Greek people and our thoughts, prayers and heartfelt sympathy are with all those who have been affected by this appalling tragedy." He signed the letter, Charles R."

King Charles isn't the only monarch to express sorrow over what happened, Greece's Princess Marie-Chantal shared a message on Instagram on behalf of her husband Prince Pavlos.

It reads, "Such a sad day today for Greece, so many lost in the tragic train accident. My heart goes out to all the families affected. A statement from my husband. Today all Greece mourns. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones in this inconceivable tragedy and with the injured who we wholeheartedly wish will soon leave the hospital.



"Heart-felt thanks to the rescue teams and all medical staff for their heroic efforts, who helped the injured under difficult conditions.



"I am devastated by the thought of the unmeasurable pain the parents are going through, who lost their children so unfairly."



It concluded, "God bless them and give them strength.“