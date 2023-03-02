King Charles planning rare 'tell-all' TV interview ahead of Coronation, expert claims
The monarch is expected to sit down and address Prince Harry's bombshell memoir claims once and for all
King Charles is allegedly going to take part in 'tell-all' TV interview in which he is expected to address Prince Harry's bombshell book claims, a royal expert has claimed.
- King Charles is reportedly planning to give a 'tell-all' interview in the run up to his Coronation.
- The monarch, who will officially take the throne in May, is expected to quizzed in a bid to show "compassion and transparency".
King Charles is said to be planning a BBC interview to talk about his plans for the monarchy and could be set to address those Prince Harry bombshell book claims.
The monarch, who will officially take the reign in May, is expected to speak out about on a variety of issues ahead of his Coronation (opens in new tab) - including breaking his silence on the claims his son Prince Harry made in his memoir Spare (opens in new tab).
The televised interview could see him repeat history by sitting down with dear friend Johnathan Dimbleby, who conducted Charles' 1994 ITV interview Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role in which he admitted adultery with Camilla Parker-Bowles.
According to a royal expert Stewart Pearce, the King is keen to outline his "manifesto" for a increasingly modernised Royal family. He told The Sun (opens in new tab), "I believe strongly, that Charles will grant another interview to the BBC, possibly with somebody like Jonathan Dimbleby, whom he trusts and likes.”
As a result, the chat could turn into an interesting watch, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.
You can watch a clip of Charles' chat with Jonathan Dimbleby below...
Despite King Charles interview with Dimbleby being 30 years ago, the pair are said to have remained close friends, with their connection remaining "strong".
He added, “After all, 30 years ago the documentary was released, which was a very profound conversation between Prince Charles, as he was then, and Dimbleby."
It's reported that the BBC has been in talks with Charles for months over celebrating his ascension to the throne on May 6th.
When Charles did his TV documentary in 1994, TV cameras followed him around for 12 months, shooting more than 180 hours of footage.
The interview is best-known for Charles admitting that he had been faithful, "until" the marriage with Princess Diana (opens in new tab) "became irretrievably broken down".
