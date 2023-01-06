Meghan Markle made 'baby brain' comment that 'offended' Kate Middleton, Prince Harry claims in Spare

Prince Harry has reportedly revealed details of an alleged conflict that occurred between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry has reportedly discussed Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship conflict in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

The Duke of Sussex reveals that his wife's 'baby brain' comment to the Princess of Wales when she was pregnant with Prince Louis led to tension between the two royal women.

Prince Harry has discussed a conflict that allegedly unfolded between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton in his new memoir, Spare.

Extracts of the upcoming biography have been sweeping the Internet ever since a copy of it was obtained by the Guardian (opens in new tab) ahead of its official release date. The 400-page book includes several shocking details, including Prince William's alleged attack on Harry at Nottingham Cottage and the claim that King Charles dubbed the Duke of Sussex the 'spare' when he was born.

Prince Harry has reportedly also shared new details of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's relationship in the memoir, which hits shelves on January 10. The 38-year-old, who withdrew from the Royal Family with his American wife in 2020, apparently recalls how the pair experienced conflict in the run-up to the Sussexes' wedding.

According to Harry, the Princess of Wales confronted her sister-in-law over a comment the Suits star had made about her when she was pregnant with Prince Louis. The book claims that Meghan referenced Kate's 'baby brain because of her hormones' before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in May 2018. The Princess of Wales gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, in April 2018.

"It caused such a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn't close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones, and it wasn't the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family," a source told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab).

