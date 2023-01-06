Prince Harry claims King Charles dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born and told Diana 'my work is done'
Prince Harry claims his father dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born
Prince Harry has claimed that King Charles dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born and told Princess Diana his work was "done".
- Prince Harry's highly-awaited memoir Spare is set for release in just days.
- In one snippet from the book, Harry reportedly claims that his father called him his 'spare' when he was born, seemingly inspiring the title of the book.
A snippet from Prince Harry's new memoir alleges that King Charles hailed him the 'spare' when he was born, before telling Harry's mother, Princess Diana, "My work is done."
Ahead of Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir's release date, The Guardian (opens in new tab) has reportedly obtained an excerpt from the bombshell book. The publication reports that not only does Harry allege Prince William 'attacked' him (opens in new tab) and recall King Charles' heartfelt plea to his sons (opens in new tab), but also that he was dubbed the 'spare' by his father, as a baby.
In the snippet, Harry claims that following his birth in 1984, King Charles told his then-wife and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, "Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."
This alleged remark could very well have been Harry's inspiration for his poignant memoir title, 'Spare,' with reports also suggesting that his relationship with his older brother, William is 'hanging by a thread (opens in new tab)' after always playing 'second fiddle' to him.
This is one of the many claims set to come to light in Harry's 'truth bomb'-filled book and his two recently announced TV interviews with ITV and CBS, airing two days before his memoir's release on January 8th.
In the latest teaser for Harry's sit-down interview with ITV's Tom Bradby, the father of two can be heard addressing claims of invading the royal family's privacy as well as question over whether he will attending Charles' coronation.
In response Harry states that the 'ball is in their court' before then being asked if he stills believes in the monarchy. He replies 'yes' but then admits he does not know if he will ever play a future role in it.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
