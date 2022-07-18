Meghan Markle rejected this 'reconciliation' offer from the Queen and Prince Charles

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle is understood to have turned down an offer from the Queen and Prince Charles who suggested that she fly to the US to make amends with her father Thomas Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex 'rejected' the offer according Tom Bower (opens in new tab), author of a new book, entitled Revenge (opens in new tab), leaving the Prince and possibly Her Majesty "irritated" by Meghan's failure to make thing up with her father.

The biographer said in an extract published in The Sunday Times newspaper that the Prince of Wales the “berated” the Duke and questioned why the Duchess could not just go to see her father.

Prince Harry explained to Prince Charles that his wife Meghan refused to phone Mr Markle because she suspected his phone “was (not) in his possession” and “his email account was compromised”, the book said.

Bower writes: “Meghan’s excuses irritated Charles and perhaps also the Queen.

“The monarch must have found it hard to believe that Meghan could not resolve her differences with Thomas Markle.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Thomas Markle (opens in new tab) did not attend Prince Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding after suffering from ill health. Prior to being admitted to hospital it was revealed he had been working with photographers to stage photos which were sold worldwide months before the ceremony.

But two months after the rift, following several television appearances by Meghan's father, the Sussexes were under pressure to resolve the matter. According to Mr Bower, the Queen (opens in new tab) and the Prince joined the Duke and Duchess on a conference call on which they urged the Duchess to fly to America for “a reconciliation”.

Bower writes, “Meghan rejected the suggestion...the conference call ended with both the senior royals perplexed.”

Both Buckingham Palace and Clarence House declined to comment.

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors is on sale July 21st.