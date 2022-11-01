Meghan Markle reveals she studied for UK citizenship test questions that even Prince Harry ‘had no idea’ about

Meghan Markle says she studied for UK citizenship test questions that even left Prince Harry stumped

Meghan Markle UK citizenship test - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sit together, looking serious as they visit a local farming family, the Woodleys, on October 17, 2018 in Dubbo, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand
(Image credit: Getty Images/ Chris Jackson - Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

In the latest installment of Archetypes, Meghan Markle recalled studying for the UK citizenship test but revealed that some of the questions were ‘so hard’ even Prince Harry was stumped.

So far, royal fans have been treated to a rare glimpse into Meghan’s family life and relationship with Prince Harry, thanks to her new, hit podcast. In previous episodes, she has revealed how Harry helped her through her ‘worst point’ (opens in new tab) and even shared an insight into Archie and Lilibet’s hectic morning routine (opens in new tab).

For the latest episode, titled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom,’ Meghan sat down with the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau and comedian Pamela Adlon to discuss everything, from parenting to famous husbands. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling as they leave the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images / Toby Melville - WPA Pool)

During their discussion, they got onto the topic of UK citizenship, with Pamela revealing that she had taken the ‘Life in the UK’ citizenship test in 2020. 

She said to Meghan, “Oh that's another thing we have in common, the English people thing, I'm English."

Meghan replied, "Yes, I heard you just got your citizenship, was it last year, a couple of years ago?” to which Pamela then responded, "I did a couple of years ago."

Meghan then revealed that she had too studied for the test before she and Harry stepped down as senior royals, but did not confirm if she had completed it. She did however say, "That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going 'oh my goodness'.”

ueen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, The Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine watch the RAF 100th anniversary flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Paul Grover - WPA Pool)

Adding, "I would ask my husband. 'Did you know this? Did you know this?' And he would be like 'I have no idea.'"

Pamela then joked "I think they made it harder for you."

Meghan responded, "You think?" To which Pamela then quipped, "Yeah, they were like, we're gonna really throw up walls on this one."

Explore More
Meghan Markle