Meghan Markle reveals she studied for UK citizenship test questions that even Prince Harry ‘had no idea’ about

In the latest installment of Archetypes, Meghan Markle recalled studying for the UK citizenship test but revealed that some of the questions were ‘so hard’ even Prince Harry was stumped.

In the latest episode of Archetypes, Meghan Markle revealed how difficult she found some of the UK citizenship questions and even turned to husband, Prince Harry for help.

Hilariously though, Meghan said that even Harry had ‘no idea’ about some of the answers.

So far, royal fans have been treated to a rare glimpse into Meghan’s family life and relationship with Prince Harry, thanks to her new, hit podcast. In previous episodes, she has revealed how Harry helped her through her ‘worst point’ (opens in new tab) and even shared an insight into Archie and Lilibet’s hectic morning routine (opens in new tab).

For the latest episode, titled ‘Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom,’ Meghan sat down with the First Lady of Canada, Sophie Trudeau and comedian Pamela Adlon to discuss everything, from parenting to famous husbands.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Toby Melville - WPA Pool)

During their discussion, they got onto the topic of UK citizenship, with Pamela revealing that she had taken the ‘Life in the UK’ citizenship test in 2020.

She said to Meghan, “Oh that's another thing we have in common, the English people thing, I'm English."

Meghan replied, "Yes, I heard you just got your citizenship, was it last year, a couple of years ago?” to which Pamela then responded, "I did a couple of years ago."

Meghan then revealed that she had too studied for the test before she and Harry stepped down as senior royals, but did not confirm if she had completed it. She did however say, "That citizenship exam is so hard. I was studying for it and I remember going 'oh my goodness'.”

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Paul Grover - WPA Pool)

Adding, "I would ask my husband. 'Did you know this? Did you know this?' And he would be like 'I have no idea.'"

Pamela then joked "I think they made it harder for you."

Meghan responded, "You think?" To which Pamela then quipped, "Yeah, they were like, we're gonna really throw up walls on this one."