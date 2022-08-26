Prince Harry’s ‘truth bombs’ fears that could mean a major delay for him

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir could be shelved until next year over ‘truth bomb’ fears, it's been claimed. 

Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK return (opens in new tab), it’s been reported that his highly anticipated memoir (opens in new tab) could face major delays.

Harry’s debut book has been described as a ‘wholly truthful’ account of his life and has stirred up a lot of fear within the Firm, with the Queen herself said to be extremely 'anxious’ over its contents.

The memoir has now reportedly been written and signed off by Harry’s legal team - but there is still a question mark over its release date (opens in new tab), which was scheduled for November of this year. 

Now the book could be shelved until 2023, with a source alleging to Page Six (opens in new tab) that the delay is down to Harry deliberating over certain revelations. They said, “I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not.”

Adding, "So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book.”

It’s believed that the memoir is only set to ‘make things worse’ (opens in new tab) between Harry and brother Prince William, who has been locked in a feud since the Sussexes stepped back as senior royals and gave their Oprah interview.

The revelations are predicted to ‘shake the monarchy to its core (opens in new tab)’ with the Queen fearing that her daughter-in-law, Duchess Camilla (opens in new tab) will come under fire, and Prince Charles’ future role as King could be affected. 

Though royal commentator Omid Scoobie has previously claimed that Harry is ‘going out of his way’ to not insult the Queen (opens in new tab).

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

