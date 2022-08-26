Prince Harry’s ‘truth bombs’ fears that could mean a major delay for him
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir could be shelved until next year over ‘truth bomb’ concerns
Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir could be shelved until next year over ‘truth bomb’ fears, it's been claimed.
- Despite Prince Harry’s long-awaited memoir being reportedly complete and signed off by lawyers, it could reportedly miss its scheduled release date.
- Sources claim that the bombshell book may not hit shelves until 2023 now, after worries over its contents
Ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan’s UK return (opens in new tab), it’s been reported that his highly anticipated memoir (opens in new tab) could face major delays.
Harry’s debut book has been described as a ‘wholly truthful’ account of his life and has stirred up a lot of fear within the Firm, with the Queen herself said to be extremely 'anxious’ over its contents.
The memoir has now reportedly been written and signed off by Harry’s legal team - but there is still a question mark over its release date (opens in new tab), which was scheduled for November of this year.
Now the book could be shelved until 2023, with a source alleging to Page Six (opens in new tab) that the delay is down to Harry deliberating over certain revelations. They said, “I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not.”
Adding, "So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book.”
It’s believed that the memoir is only set to ‘make things worse’ (opens in new tab) between Harry and brother Prince William, who has been locked in a feud since the Sussexes stepped back as senior royals and gave their Oprah interview.
The revelations are predicted to ‘shake the monarchy to its core (opens in new tab)’ with the Queen fearing that her daughter-in-law, Duchess Camilla (opens in new tab) will come under fire, and Prince Charles’ future role as King could be affected.
Though royal commentator Omid Scoobie has previously claimed that Harry is ‘going out of his way’ to not insult the Queen (opens in new tab).
