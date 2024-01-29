Meghan Markle set to swap the school run for learning scripts as she’s offered ‘dream role’ in new Suits spin-off show

Meghan Markle is reportedly considering making a huge change to family life as it's claimed she's been offered her 'dream role' in a Suits spin-off show.

The Duchess of Sussex is expected to make a return to acting this year, swapping the school run for reading scripts after she's 'offered a dream role' as part of a huge TV series deal but the royal, who is mum to son Prince Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet, two, is likely to feel 'mum guilt' for even considering going back to work.

It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hands-on parents. After firing their nanny, they decided to step back as senior working members of the Royal Family and make LA their home, and while the couple have shared some joint work ventures from their Spotify podcasts to their Netflix docuseries, Meghan is set to return to work as an actress which might mean she'll be skipping some of the school runs.

According to reports, NBCUniversal has been given the go-ahead to make Suits: Los Angeles. Meghan's friend and show creator Aaron Korsh has several episodes "already written" and will feature a "female lead who bears both an uncanny resemblance to Meghan's previous character Rachel." And, in addition to Meghan making a return to screen, she's also said to have been offered the chance to direct an episode.

A source told the Express, "This is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV deals of the year. Meghan is in a commanding position. They want her back and they are prepared to pay what it takes to get her."

Meghan could be thrown into production as early as next month should she snap up this 'tailor-made', 'dream role' but it would see a huge change to their family routine. Meghan previously revealed in an interview with the Cut, that "cheerful" Archie greets his mother excitedly exclaiming “Momma, Momma, Momma!” when she picks him up on the school run.

Asked if she might rejoin a re-formed cast, her former co-star Patrick J. Adams, who played her on-screen husband Mike Ross, teased after this month’s Golden Globes, “Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA, they gotta fix some stuff.”

When did Meghan Markle leave suits?

Suits is a US legal drama that ran from 2011 to 2019 set in New York. Meghan played the role of Rachel Zane for seven seasons from 2011 until 2018. Meghan left Suits in 2018 during the season seven finale where her character and co-star Patrick Adams' character Mike Ross, tied the knot before moving to Seattle. The wedding aired a month before Meghan married Prince Harry in real life and retired from acting.

At the time of her 2017 engagement to Prince Harry, Meghan said, “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team."

She added, “I think what’s been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on.”

However, she has fond memories of working on the show. Speaking about her time on the show, Meghan admitted during a panel talk at the ATX Television Festival, "We were in a group email the other day, and I was saying we’d all lived in the same corporate housing – so on top of working together, we were living together – which makes a whole different dynamic, I think. We just became this whole family right out the gate.”

Some of her Suits co-stars even attended her royal wedding, including Patrick Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Meghan auditioned for the part, she didn't think she'd get the job. She told Larry King in 2013, "I had gone and auditioned and thought it was one of the worst auditions I had ever done. I didn't realise that, behind closed doors, they disagreed with me on that fact and brought me back to test for it."

Suits changed her life and modest Meghan revealed in an interview with Glamour UK, "I've done so many pilots that have never saw the light of day and we didn't know what Suits was going to become at the time. So it's been such a good transition!”

Suits seasons 1-9 is available to watch on Netflix.

In other royal news, Prince Harry ‘has to put Meghan Markle first’ above his love for Royal Family and body language expert reveals ‘they’ve never been stronger’ and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘shocked’ about the controversial reaction to their baby name.