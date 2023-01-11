Prince Harry reveals his fears for "young kids" like George, Charlotte and Louis in Royal Family
The Duke of Sussex suggests his aim to change the royal model for future senior royals so they don't go through what he has.
Prince Harry has expressed his concern for "young kids" in the Royal Family like Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as he appears to aim to change the royal model for future royals.
Prince Harry has expressed his concern for "young kids" within the Royal Family, should nothing change, as he hopes to reform the monarchy.
Speaking on US breakfast show Good Morning America, the Duke of Sussex opened up on his concerns for young members of the Royal Family like Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, when asked about the Firm's perceived "co-dependency" with the tabloid media.
"I worry about other young kids within that family if this continues," he said.
“Because who’s to say that someone else doesn’t fill my shoes and that their partner, whether it’s a husband or a wife or boyfriend or a girlfriend, doesn’t get treated exactly the same as Meghan did?”
Prince Harry has taken part in a series of TV interviews to promote his new memoir Spare (opens in new tab) - his debut book in which he claims Prince William 'knocked" him to the ground (opens in new tab) in an "attack, claims Prince Charles dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born (opens in new tab), and revealed his heartbreaking last words to the Queen (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry's reference to "young kids" in the Royal Family could include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who are in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke confirmed he “genuinely” believed the monarchy should continue, but that there was only a place for it in the 21st century if it modernised, claiming the royals had missed a “huge” opportunity to modernise the monarchy through what Meghan represented as a bi-racial woman.
Prince Harry revealed, "It’s what she said to me right from the beginning, representation,” he said. “And I, as a privileged white man, didn’t really understand what she was talking about.”
The pre-recorded interview came after his ITV Tom Bradby chat and Anderson Cooper on CBS' show 60 Minutes - both of which are available to stream on ITVX (opens in new tab).
