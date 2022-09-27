The royal family shares a poignant portrait of the Queen to mark official end of mourning

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The royal family has marked the end of their official Royal Mourning periods with a stunning black and white portrait of the Queen.

Marking seven days from the Queen’s funeral and the end of their official mourning period, the royal family has released a stunning picture of the late monarch.

The official Royal Family Instagram account also reassured followers that it will continue to reflect the work of members of the Firm going forward.

Seven days on from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral (opens in new tab), the royal family has shared a poignant photograph of her, to mark the official end of their mourning period.

After the death of the Queen was announced on September 8th, the funeral marked ten official days of mourning for the public, however, the royal family observed a further seven days of mourning before resuming royal duties on September 26th.

The family marked the end of their Royal Mourning period with a stunning, black and white photograph of Her Majesty, shared across the royal social media accounts, with a caption that read, “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.”

Before explaining that the account itself would "continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth."

This photograph is one of many that members of the family have shared in tribute to the Queen.

Ahead of the Queen’s funeral, a never-before-seen portrait (opens in new tab) was released, taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie amid the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The photo was shot at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has now been laid to rest, at St George’s Chapel

Most recently the family also shared the moving image of the Queen’s ledger stone (opens in new tab) in the chapel, where she was buried alongside her parents, King George VI and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and her beloved husband, Prince Philip - who died in April 2021.

The photograph shows the ledger bearing all of their names, inscribed in brass, surrounded by symbolic floral wreaths.