Mike Tindall 'last meal' choice revealed and it’s a perfect family favourite to make with the kids

Mike Tindall has revealed his final go-to meal and it's a perfect family favourite that the kids can help you make for dinner.

The royal dad, who is father to Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two, has admitted that he tucks into his favourite takeaway whenever his wife Zara is away. And while his go-to takeaway is a Chinese, which can be made at home cheaper and healthier with these healthy Chinese recipes, he also revealed his 'last meal' of choice - and it's a pasta dish that's perfect for getting the kids to help with dinner.

While these easy recipes for kids aged 7-11 or best recipes for kids aged 3-6 should help get kids into baking, when it comes to cooking there's no reason why they can't help with making a traditional beef lasagne - one of Mike Tindall's favourite meals. Whether it's preparing the fresh pasta or layering the pasta and mince with the cheese sauce in the oven dish.

Speaking about his favourite food, in an interview with The Guardian back in 2017, Mike said, "The night before a match I'll have a really big, carb-heavy meal. I always have lasagne. I love lasagne. My mum got me into it but Zara's is equally good."

However, Mike refused to be drawn into a debate on whose lasagne recipe tasted better.

He added, "I definitely wouldn't say one is better than the other, I know better than to compare the two. My last meal would either be that or fish fingers with parsley sauce and mashed potato."

And he's not the only royal who loves a pasta dish, Prince George's favourite meal is Italian dish spaghetti carbonara.

Meanwhile, speaking about his favourite takeaway, Mike said, "If Zara is away competing I'll have my only takeaway of the week. It would definitely be a Chinese - it might be a banquet for two but obviously, that would just be for me. I can do that in fairly easily."

For other lasagne recipe ideas there's this lower-fat beef lasagne, or Slimming World beef lasagne and if you know how to make everything else but need a white sauce recipe then we have that too.