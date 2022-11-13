Palace staff will no longer share details of Kate Middleton’s outfits

Palace staff are said to be "routinely refusing" to share details of Kate Middleton's (opens in new tab) outfits in an attempt to refocus attention onto her charitable engagements

Palace staff, who have previously provided outfit details for nearly every official engagement undertaken by Kate Middleton, are now allegedly refusing to provide any details of her clothing

The move is seen as an attempt to refocus attention away from the Princess' outfits and back onto her charitable work

Whenever Kate Middleton steps out on a royal engagement, family outing or simple trip to the shops, you can bet on the fact that everyone will want to know what she is wearing and where they too can buy the outfit.

Her good taste, enviable budget, and the fact she has a personal stylist, means that a lot of attention is paid to Kate Middleton's outfits - there are even entire Instagram accounts devoted just to cataloguing what she has been wearing.

Up until now, the Palace has provided outfit details for "every official engagement," except less formal visits to farms or gardens, so Kate Middleton fans can get their hands on whatever Kate has been wearing. But now, they've introduced a new rule that has made it much harder for people to ID the Princess' looks.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

As reported by The Express, Palace staff are now "routinely refusing" to provide the details of Kate's outfits "amid frustration that so much media coverage is focused on what she wears."

They will still provide details if the event is an especially important one. The Palace uses the example of a state visit or overseas royal tour where Kate is "deploying fashion diplomacy" by wearing an item designed by someone in the "host nation."

This move has been seen as an attempt to more focus attention on Kate's charitable engagements and away from the Princess' wardrobe. But while Palace officials believe this to be an important step in garnering more media around Kate's charity efforts and away from her clothing, there's nothing wrong with supporting Kate's causes while also enjoying her fashion.

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Back in 2014, a source told Vanity Fair that "initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. Tash [Natasha Archer, who has worked with Kate Middleton as her stylist for years] helps source some of the clothes. She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on.

"She has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate’s really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes."

