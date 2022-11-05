Meghan Markle reportedly wants to give Kate Middleton a whole ‘episode to herself’ on her podcast, Archetypes

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle's (opens in new tab) podcast Archetypes has seen the Duchess host and speak with an array of celebrity guests , but according to a royal expert, there is one person still on her wish list - Kate Middleton (opens in new tab).

Despite the family feuds bubbling within The Firm (opens in new tab) and the recent drama caused by the upcoming release of Prince Harry's memoir The Spare (opens in new tab), Meghan Markle has reportedly invited Kate Middleton to speak with her on her podcast, Archetypes.

According to a report in The Express, Meghan asked Kate if she would like to appear on the podcast during her recent trip to the United Kingdom, when The Sussexes were staying at Frogmore Cottage, just five minutes away from the Wales' abode, and where the families made several public appearances together.

According to royal expert Neil Sean (opens in new tab), a source told him that Meghan had “put out a request to the Princess of Wales,” asking her to appear on an upcoming episode of Archetypes and even suggested that Kate should have “the whole episode to herself.”

(Image credit: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the expert, despite lasting tensions between the pair and their husband's Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Prince William (opens in new tab), Meghan felt that her relationship with Kate was “progressing” at the time of the offer.

Sean explained the move saying, “In Meghan’s eyes, this [inviting Kate onto the podcast] is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance.”

(Image credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images)

According to Sean, while the Duchess extended the invitation, her and the Spotify team have “yet to hear back.” But there is promising speculation that “maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot.”

