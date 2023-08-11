Prince Archie and Lilibet’s ‘non-existent’ relationship with their cousins could affect them in this way, expert warns
The Sussex children are set to miss out in these ways...
Prince Archie and Lilibet's childhood is expected to be impacted by the 'non-existent' relationship they have with their cousins, a royal expert has claimed.
When it comes to families, child development is of huge importance - whether they are in the early years of development stages or from baby to teenager. Those social interactions with either siblings or other children in the family are important.
But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, have barely seen their cousins Prince George, 10, Charlotte, eight, and Louis, five, let alone other members of the Royal Family.
And it comes after Prince Archie has reportedly started 'asking about his grandfather'.
And a royal expert has accused the Duke of Sussex of keeping Archie and Lilibet from having the same relationships he once relied on in his own youth.
Prince Harry formed a bond with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Beatrice alongside other royals, but Angela Levin, Royal Biographer of many titles including her latest book Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort, has hit out at the brutal irony for Prince Archie and Lilibet.
She told the Express, "Isn’t it ironic, then, that given how much the Duke of Sussex values the support and kindness of his royal cousins, that he has made it extremely difficult for his own children, Archie and Lilibet, to reap the benefits of having such a relationship with William and Kate’s children.”
The Wales kids have been seen mixing with other royal kids, including Zara and Mike Tindall's daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, five.
Ms Levin went on to explain how the relationship between the Sussex and the Wales kids might benefit them, if they had one.
"George, Charlotte and prize winner face-puller, five-year-old Louis, would doubtless dote on the mini-Sussexes.
"As the older first cousins, they might also feel a sense of protection as well as fun when spending time with Harry's son and daughter.”
She added, “Yet Harry's spectacular fall out with his brother and sister-in-law and fleeing the UK to make a home thousands of miles away, means the opportunities for the little royal cousins to become playmates are almost non-existent.”
Prince Harry is set to take Prince Archie on a father-son trip to Africa but it's not yet known when he might meet up with the royals next, could it be King Charles III's actual birthday celebrations in November or maybe they'll join the royals for the one year anniversary of the Queen's death? But Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just made a massive move to show they’re ‘serious about’ bringing their family ‘back’ to the UK - so it could be sooner than you think.
In other royal news a Royal chef shares 5-step recipe featuring Prince Louis’ favourite food - here's how to make it at home with just 8 ingredients and why Princess Charlotte speaking Spanish by the age of 2 is causing a stir online.
