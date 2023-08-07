Prince Harry set to take Archie on a father-son trip to this special place that helped him with the loss of his mum
This country holds a special place in Harry's heart, it's going to be unforgettable.
Prince Harry is reportedly planning to whisk his son Archie away for an unforgettable trip to Africa that will see them 'make memories' in the continent that helped him with the loss of his mum Princess Diana.
The Duke of Sussex is set to film a new documentary for Netflix and instead of jetting off alone, reports claim he wants to take son Archie, four, along with him to share the special experience.
Aside from the importance of playing memory games with children, some of the happiest memories you make with your child will stay with them forever.
Following on from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's successful Netflix docuseries, there's another project in the pipeline, according to reports.
A special father-son trip could see Prince Harry return to the place where he admittedly feels most "at peace" and take his son Archie along for the adventure.
According to reports by Women's Day, sources claim, "He's always wanted to show his kids the continent that has been so special to him for so many years.
"It's here he's felt close to his mum where he followed in her footsteps, and it's almost a familial right that he gets the joy of showing Africa to his son."
Africa holds a dear place in Harry's heart, whether it be his childhood holiday location of Kenya, where he stayed on Kiwayu Island in the Indian Ocean, or Lesotho where he helped orphans, or in Angola where he witnesses landmine clearance projects.
Prince Harry, who looked visibly emotional during his 2022 visit to Rwanda, previously revealed his dream job would be working in Africa as a safari guide, so could he be about to share this wild side with his firstborn?
Well, reports claim Prince Harry is keen to make up for lost time, after missing spending some time with his son on his star-studded 4th birthday weekend earlier this year, as it clashed with his attendance at the King's coronation.
The source added, "He's old enough now to appreciate it, and Harry has been desperate for Archie not to miss out on once-in-a-lifetime experiences since the coronation."
Archie and Lilibet featured in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries when it aired last year.
The new solo project will see Prince Harry follow in his mother Princess Diana's footsteps, according to Page Six, who claim he will go without wife Meghan.
Prince Harry previously referenced a photograph of his late mother with Nelson Mandela during a keynote speech at the U.N and revealed, "On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997.”
He went on to describe the “joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness, cheekiness, even. A pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity..."
He also admitted, "I’ve always found hope on the continent. In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again. It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”
It's not yet revealed what the documentary will be about and it's been put on hold amid the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike.
Meghan is likely to say home with their daughter Lilibet, aged two.
You might like more royal news including Prince George's 'favourite' meal is the perfect week-night family dish, and it's not what we expected or the name Princess Charlotte goes by at school for "as normal" a childhood as possible.
