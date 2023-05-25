Prince Archie has reportedly begun ‘asking about his grandfather’
Prince Harry is “having serious regrets” over the family split
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Prince Archie has reportedly begun 'asking about his grandfather' King Charles III, according to an inside source.
- Prince Archie has reportedly begun 'asking about his grandfather' King Charles III, an inside source has revealed.
- According to the source, Prince Harry is now 'having serious regrets' about the way the family feud unfolded and how it left his kids without King Charles as their 'perfect grandpa.'
- In other royal news, Prince Harry opens up about how his childhood shaped how he parents Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Royal Family have been at the centre of media attention since King Charles III's historic Coronation earlier this month and the coverage, especially that centring around Prince William and Kate Middleton's three young children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, has seemingly highlighted some 'serious regrets' for Prince Harry.
According to royal insiders who spoke to New Idea, Harry is 'having serious regrets' about the impact of his move across The Atlantic and how it has split his two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whose new royal titles were officially confirmed earlier this year, from their grandfather, King Charles III.
Not only are his worries highlighted by the close bond his father has with the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, with the King reportedly helping to raise them to be 'fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions,' but he has been sent into ' overdrive' as his son has began 'asking questions about his grandfather' too.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
Speaking about the Coronation and how involved Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who keep Prince Harry in their lives by looking at a family photograph displayed at home, were during the event, the source told New Idea, "The biggest remorse Harry has is about Archie and Lilibet missing out on one of the most important days of their grandfather’s life. William’s kids will be in the history books forever, and his kids won’t rate a mention.”
The insider added that the event, which Prince Harry attended alone, had the Prince second guessing his decisions to move away and share such scathing accounts of royal life. These thoughts recently "went into overdrive,” they shared, as Archie, who celebrated his fourth birthday on the same day as the Coronation ceremony, 'began asking about his grandfather.'
The source explained that Harry and Archie occasionally talk with King Charles over FaceTime, but the young Prince started asking questions when he saw his grandfather 'sitting on a giant throne' during the Coronation events. The source added, “There can be nothing more impressive for a young boy than seeing that."
His son's questions, insiders told New Idea, now have Harry rethinking his choices as they've led Archie and his sister Lilibet to miss out on a relationship with their paternal grandfather. Meghan Markle reportedly also wants her children to have a relationship with their grandpa King Charles ‘now, more than ever’ but does have some reservations about mending the bridge between the two families. However, she seemingly understands Harry's desire to reconcile for the sake of their children, especially given that they will never have a relationship with Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle.
The insiders told New Idea, “Aside from [Meghan’s mum] Doria, Charles is the only grandparent Archie’s got. Harry has noticed Charles is softening with age, and has become a perfect grandpa to Wills’ kids. Harry wants that for Archie and Lili, but knows it would mean more frequent visits to the UK – something Meghan’s not keen on.”
“Meghan will put her foot down, she has many meetings and projects on the go, but Harry won’t let Archie miss out on another opportunity."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
