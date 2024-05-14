Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet aren’t close with the royals, but they have a ‘deep affection’ for other UK relatives

A body language expert has highlighted the 'deep affection' Prince Harry feels for his late mother's side of the family and it's clear that, while Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet may not be close with the Royal Family, they have a great relationship with other relatives.

There seems to be no end in sight for the royal feud that continues to rage on ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals back in 2020. The arguments are heartbreaking for both the royals and fans of the family, with many wishing for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to at least visit the UK so they can spend some time with their royal relatives - though there is understandable parenting anxiety stopping Meghan from bringing them over.

But while the kids don't have a strong bond with their royal family members, that doesn't mean there aren't other relatives they can enjoy spending time with.

When Prince Harry visited the UK earlier this month to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, he wasn't joined by any members of the royal family despite them reportedly being sent invites to attend, but he was supported by his aunt and uncle on his late mother Princess Diana's side of the family, her brother and sister Earl Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes.

Both Spencer relatives, from whom Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet clearly got their red hair, have met with the young royals on multiple occasions with Charles even reportedly going over to LA to have a secret-family reunion with the little ones. Lady Jane Fellowes has also visited the family's LA home, flying across the Atlantic to attend the small, intimate ceremony for Lilibet's christening.

Speaking to The Mirror about Harry's relationship with the Spencer family, body language expert Judi James revealed that Harry's bond with his mother's relatives is much stronger than that he shares with any royal, perhaps because of the way they've remained close despite him moving away with his family.

Analysing the photos of him with Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes in London, she added that his interactions with his aunt and uncle are less 'awkward' than those he shares with his father King Charles III, as anything to do with his dad still 'involves much higher levels of formality' despite them being father and son.

"Harry clearly looks excited and delighted to be seeing his mother’s family again here, his cheeks are rounded, his face red and shiny and his eye-smile involves crinkling to signal authentic pleasure and affection," she said.

"Harry’s body language here is a blend of excited, ‘free’ child and fond adult. He looks relaxed and socially ‘safe’ as though able to express his emotions as well as be more playful."

However, talking about Harry and Charles' interactions, there is a stark difference in body language signals. "[There is a] distance between Charles and Harry’s torsos here despite the fact Harry seems to have moved in for a hug, with both hands round his father’s waist," she said of a photo of Harry and Charles hugging.

"Charles has grasped Harry’s bicep to take the lead here and ensure the only contact is between the two cheeks. There is none of the type of loving, over-the-shoulder gazes from Charles here, his eyes are looking away in a distraction gaze while his mouth is closed and twisted slightly to make the ritual look even more awkward."

But, she adds, "The love is still there though, despite the awkwardness. Harry will know his father is old-school plus he has his royal role in mind at all times."

