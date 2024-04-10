Meghan Markle’s understandable parenting anxiety that means Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet likely won’t visit the UK next month
The Sussex family are meant to be visiting the UK next month, but 'anxiety' over their children's safety means the plans may yet change
With the time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK trip growing nearer, an inside source has claimed that Meghan is struggling with parenting ‘anxiety’ over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's safety and warned that the couple may make a u-turn on their decision.
Following the exciting news that Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘enthusiastic’ about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many royal fans were delighted when it was reported that not only Harry and Meghan but their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would be visiting the UK for the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service in May.
While the family's visit was not expressly planned to allow for a reunion between the Sussexes and the Waleses, with the meeting marking out precious time for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to bond with their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it was hoped that the youngsters would get some time together. But now an inside source has dashed that hope, saying that Harry and Meghan may make a 'u-turn' on their decision over Meghan's 'anxiety' for their kids' safety.
"It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe,” the source told OK! Magazine. “The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone."
The decision comes after the family's travel plans were leaked to the public, only further fuelling Meghan's fear for their kids. “Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the UK, but when the exact time and date of their appearance were made public, she started to rethink that idea,” the source said.
Still, Harry has reportedly 'begged' Meghan to come with him, telling her “I don’t want to do this alone."
The source added, “Harry doesn’t want to keep making solo trips to the UK. He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn’t possible at the moment.”
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Their visit was meticulously planned to keep details of their whereabouts secret, with the source saying that they had originally planned to stay in the UK for 'one week' before flying back to their Californian home, but now Meghan doesn’t want to “be thrown back into an anxiety-fueled visit to England where she feels like she’s not wanted.
“Harry and Meghan are planning a 5th birthday party for Archie at their Montecito home on May 6 and were then going to fly over to the UK on a private jet the following day,” they said. “They were going to attend the Anniversary Service, followed by a few more days in the UK so that the children could meet with members of Harry’s family.”
Still, even if Meghan, Archie and Lilibet do not attend, Harry will spend time with his family and begin to heal the wounds of the previous years - though it will be hard to find a balance between supporting his wife and showing care for his father and sister-in-law Kate, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer.
The source explained, "Harry is keen to go and visit both the King and Kate when he comes to the UK, but he knows it will be a difficult task to get Meghan to join him. She’s been through a lot, but so now are his father and sister-in-law. He wants to be there for his family but has to find the right balance between supporting them and supporting his wife at the same time.”
In other royal news, Princess Charlotte's favourite snack usually requires a 'refined palate' - would your kids choose it? And a royal expert reveals the biggest ‘regret’ King Charles has about the way he and Princess Diana raised Prince William and Prince Harry - and you might be surprised by what it is. Plus, the sweet way Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are helping Kate Middleton through her recovery proves they have inherited this important trait from their mum.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to at least 10 years for manslaughter in historic case
The parents of a school shooter have been jailed for manslaughter in a historic case, after giving their teenager a gun as a Christmas gift.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
The unexpected way King Charles made sure his son Prince William met Kate Middleton - and he could never have guessed how important the ‘fatherly’ advice would be
Without some stern advice from his father, Prince William may never have met his future wife
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘enthusiastic’ about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and it’s all for the sake of their children
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly keen to end the royal feud and connect with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle opens up about ‘cruel’ and ‘hateful’ online bullying she experienced throughout her pregnancies - and reveals the one thing that got her through it
Meghan reflected on the struggles she experienced during her pregnancies in an emotional speech at the SXSW festival over the weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet set to benefit massively from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest venture - and it proves the couple want the very best future for their children
The royal youngsters aren't the only children whose lives could be changed by the project
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry reveals telling insight into his current relationship with father King Charles - and shares ‘top secret’ update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in surprise TV interview
Harry has spoken publicly about his father for the first time since his cancer diagnosis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are not the only royal children to be given new surnames - Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have already had three!
It's not all that unusual for royal kids to be known by various names throughout their lives
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle change Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's surname in ‘surprise’ move that proves they will always be royals
The royal couple have rebranded their website and made some poignant changes to their children's names
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘shocked’ about the controversial reaction to their baby name
Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly 'furious' when the couple used her childhood nickname as their daughter's name
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to announce their pregnancy at an odd royal event - and not everyone would have been pleased with them stealing the limelight
Their decision likely ruffled some feathers
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published