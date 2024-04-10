Meghan Markle’s understandable parenting anxiety that means Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet likely won’t visit the UK next month

With the time for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's UK trip growing nearer, an inside source has claimed that Meghan is struggling with parenting ‘anxiety’ over Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's safety and warned that the couple may make a u-turn on their decision.

Following the exciting news that Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘enthusiastic’ about reconciling with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, many royal fans were delighted when it was reported that not only Harry and Meghan but their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would be visiting the UK for the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary Service in May.

While the family's visit was not expressly planned to allow for a reunion between the Sussexes and the Waleses, with the meeting marking out precious time for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to bond with their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it was hoped that the youngsters would get some time together. But now an inside source has dashed that hope, saying that Harry and Meghan may make a 'u-turn' on their decision over Meghan's 'anxiety' for their kids' safety.

"It’s now got to the point where Meghan doesn’t want to come to the UK with the children. She just doesn’t feel safe,” the source told OK! Magazine. “The situation is now about whether the family should attend with increased security or Harry should go it alone."

The decision comes after the family's travel plans were leaked to the public, only further fuelling Meghan's fear for their kids. “Both Harry and Meghan were planning to come to the UK, but when the exact time and date of their appearance were made public, she started to rethink that idea,” the source said.

Still, Harry has reportedly 'begged' Meghan to come with him, telling her “I don’t want to do this alone."

The source added, “Harry doesn’t want to keep making solo trips to the UK. He would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn’t possible at the moment.”

Their visit was meticulously planned to keep details of their whereabouts secret, with the source saying that they had originally planned to stay in the UK for 'one week' before flying back to their Californian home, but now Meghan doesn’t want to “be thrown back into an anxiety-fueled visit to England where she feels like she’s not wanted.

“Harry and Meghan are planning a 5th birthday party for Archie at their Montecito home on May 6 and were then going to fly over to the UK on a private jet the following day,” they said. “They were going to attend the Anniversary Service, followed by a few more days in the UK so that the children could meet with members of Harry’s family.”

Still, even if Meghan, Archie and Lilibet do not attend, Harry will spend time with his family and begin to heal the wounds of the previous years - though it will be hard to find a balance between supporting his wife and showing care for his father and sister-in-law Kate, who recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The source explained, "Harry is keen to go and visit both the King and Kate when he comes to the UK, but he knows it will be a difficult task to get Meghan to join him. She’s been through a lot, but so now are his father and sister-in-law. He wants to be there for his family but has to find the right balance between supporting them and supporting his wife at the same time.”

