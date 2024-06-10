Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet set to experience ‘elite Royal Family tradition’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t ‘risk’ them missing out, royal expert reveals
Meghan Markle is planning to 'stick to' an age-old royal tradition when bringing up her two children
A royal expert has revealed the one 'Royal Family tradition’ Meghan Markle is keen to 'stick to' as her and Prince Harry's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet grow up.
It's no secret that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't the biggest fans of many of the Royal Family's age-old traditions. But while they stepped away from their posts as senior royals back in 2020 to move their young family to Montecito, LA and subsequently left behind many of those traditions, there is one that Meghan is reportedly keen to 'stick to' as her kids, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, grow up.
According to royal author Tom Quinn, while the royal couple are making sure to give Archie and Lilibet a 'normal' life in California, choosing not to fill their house with staff to look after their kids for them, they are 'determined' that they will attend the 'best schools' they can and have plans to enrol them into private education like their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are.
Speaking with The Mirror, Quinn said,"Meghan has always been determined that her children should grow up with a very good relationship with their [grand]mother Doria so it’s no surprise that Doria is the live-in nanny.
"One of Meghan‘s difficulties when she was a working royal living in the UK was her lack of experience of dealing with staff so in Montecito she has kept paid staff to an absolute minimum, but if she’s avoiding the Royal tradition of paying people to do the childcare, she’s certainly sticking to the Royal tradition of sending children to elite schools."
Speaking about the rumours that Harry and Meghan toured a number of private schools in their local area and have reportedly settled on a school for Lilibet that can set parents back a whopping $60,000 a year in fees, Quinn explained that Harry's experience of 'elite education' in the UK has prompted him to give his own kids the same treatment.
He shared, "Early on there were rumours that Meghan and Harry might send their children to a local state school but that was never really on the cards. It made it look as if the couple were trying to be as ordinary as possible but no one was fooled. Apart from anything else, Harry wouldn’t countenance risking his children being educated in anything other than in an elite environment. Choosing an elite school is very much in the royal family tradition."
Their education is not the only way the two youngsters are taking after their royal relatives. Meghan recently revealed that her daughter has taken up her grandmother Princess Diana's ‘favourite’ hobby, a sweet connection that we're sure Prince Harry will cherish.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
