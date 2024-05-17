Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet set to receive ‘special’ gift from Meghan Markle after her Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle has shared that there is one very ‘special thing’ she will be sharing with her two young kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, when she gets home from Nigeria.

It was clear throughout the whole of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Nigeria that their two young kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were at the forefront of their minds. As well as Meghan’s subtle tribute to her kids that she made during the visit, the couple spoke about the youngsters in public more so than ever before, giving us lots of rare insight into life at their Montecito home in LA.

But it was on the third and final day of their visit that Meghan shared the most important thing she would be taking home for her children - and she believes it is the most 'special' thing she can do for them 'as a mother.'

Speaking to PEOPLE, she revealed, "It [the visit] had so much personal meaning for me," adding that it was poignant for her to be learning more about “my heritage, that I’m able to share with my children."

"That’s such a special thing as a mother to know you can do.”

She added, "It was such warm hospitality and it was a really meaningful trip. It was incredibly memorable and special. That alone is the best souvenir to take with us — all the memories we’ve made."

The trip was the first time Meghan had visited Nigeria since leaning, after taking a DNA test, that she is 43% Nigerian - a fact that many thought would mean Archie and Lilibet, who sit sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession, would also visit the country. But while the kids weren't with them, Meghan clearly felt welcomed and at home on the trip, deeply resonating with the place and the people in, what she called, "my country."

She told the publication that she saw not only herself, but also her own children in the kids she met during the visit, adding that she hopes she can be an 'inspiration' for them as they grow up.

"I always reflect back on myself as a young girl and the type of inspiration that I wanted to see in other women. I hope in some small way I can be a part of that for a lot of these young girls especially. I see the potential in all of these young girls — and, by the way, in these young boys as well.

"It’s what we see in our own children — to give them that promise and excitement for their future."

Prince Harry too has a lot to pass onto his children following the trip, telling PEOPLE that Nigeria holds a special place in his heart and will, no doubt, in his kids' too one day. "You know what Africa means to me over the years," he said, referencing his mother Princess Diana's love for the continent. "It is a very, very special place."

