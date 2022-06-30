Prince Charles was ‘very emotional’ during his ‘wonderful’ first meeting with Lilibet
Prince Charles had a ‘very emotional’ first meeting with his granddaughter Lilibet over the Jubilee weekend, according to a royal insider.
- The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marked the first time Prince Charles has met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle youngest, Lilibet Diana.
- A source has now detailed their meeting, revealing that it was ‘very special’ and emotional for Prince Charles.
- This royal news comes after Kate Middleton and Prince William paid tribute to 'unfalteringly brave' Dame Deborah James as she died aged 40.
Prince Charles had a ‘very emotional’ first meeting with his granddaughter Lilibet, after expressing his ‘incredible sadness’ over not having met her since her birth in June 2021.
Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for the first time together, for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bringing their two children, Archie and Lilibet.
This trip marked the first time Lilibet had spent time in the UK and also saw her celebrate her very first birthday over the milestone weekend.
Their visit was also the first time several members of the Firm had met the Sussexes' youngest, including her grandfather, Prince Charles.
A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Their meeting is said to have been "very emotional" for Charles, who already shares a close bond with his other grandchildren - especially Prince Louis, who he was spotted on ‘grandad duty’ with over the Jubilee weekend.
According to the BBC (opens in new tab), a royal source claims that Charles and Camilla were "thrilled to see them" after such a long wait.
They added that seeing Archie again was "very, very special" for Charles and that his meeting with Lilibet especially was "wonderful".
Detailing their time together, the royal insider said, “He hadn't met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional a very, very wonderful thing.”
It had been claimed that Prince Charles was feeling down about having not been given the chance to meet his youngest granddaughter prior to the long-awaited meeting.
"I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter," royal expert Nick Bullen previously told US Weekly.
"Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other."
A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Queen is also said to have cleared time in her busy Jubilee schedule to spend time with Lilibet on her first birthday.
Sadly though, Prince William and Kate missed her birthday as they and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte paid a visit to Cardiff Castle as part of their scheduled Jubilee engagements.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
