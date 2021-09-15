Prince Charles facing ‘incredible sadness’ over granddaughter Lilibet

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles is said to be “incredibly sad” at the situation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he “really wants” to meet his granddaughter Lilibet.

A royal expert has claimed that Prince Charles is “incredibly sad” about all that’s “gone on” as rumors of a royal “rift” continue to circulate.

Prince Charles has yet to meet his youngest grandchild, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor and reportedly finds it “incredibly sad”. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their daughter in June and baby Lilibet is the Queen’s eleventh great-grandchild. She and her older brother Archie are being raised in the US, where their parents settled after “stepping back” as senior royals. And whilst it’s been suggested that Meghan and Harry have ‘shared the first picture’ of her with the Royal Family, they have not seen the new arrival in person yet.

This is something that the Prince of Wales is said to be very sad about. Royal expert Nick Bullen has now opened up to Us Weekly, expressing his belief that Charles is eager to meet Lilibet.

“I think Prince Charles really wants to meet his granddaughter,” he explained, claiming, “Prince Charles is incredibly sad about everything that’s gone on. So the family will want to meet each other.”

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, leading to speculation about a “rift” between them and The Firm. The “tell-all” special saw the Sussexes open up about royal life, with Harry claiming his father stopped taking his calls after they revealed their decision to “step back”.

Whilst just months later, the Duke of Sussex spoke of the “cycle of pain and suffering” he alleged was “passed on” to him growing up. Following this, rumors of distance between father and son in particular have persisted, though Harry also told Oprah he wanted to heal their relationship.

“I will always love him – but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship,” Harry declared at the time.

With Harry, Meghan and their children living in the US, they have yet to visit Charles as a whole family. Though the Prince of Wales’ reported “incredible sadness” and desire to meet Lilibet is a wonderful indication of his love for the Sussexes.

And royal expert Nick Bullen has suggested that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 might be the ideal place to reconnect.

“The Jubilee is a perfect opportunity for that because if Harry and Megan do come back … because they have to be seen supporting Queen Elizabeth II. It’s a great moment for everyone to be together,” Nick claimed. “And everyone’s going to have to play nicely and behave well because it’s the Queen’s moment.”

Next year’s Platinum Jubilee will mark the Queen’s 70th year on the throne and the entire Royal Family is expected to come together in celebration.

It’s thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to the Jubilee and it would certainly be wonderful to see the whole family reunite with their royal relatives.