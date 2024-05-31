Prince George, Charlotte and Louis await ‘major decision’ from Kate and William that may also disappoint Royal fans

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are waiting for parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to make a big decision - and the outcome could leave Royal fans disappointed.

Prince George and siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, can now spend a lot more time with dad, Prince William, in the run up to the general election - Royals are prohibited from working until the results are in. This down time will also give them an opportunity to see their favourite, 'relaxed and playful' Royal relative, and continue spending precious family time with mum, Kate Middleton, as she remains on a break from Royal duties amid a cancer diagnosis.

While the Royal children spend quality time with their family members, Prince William and Kate are making a big decision about their attendance at Trooping the Colour. While the public eagerly await the decision of the pair's discussions, there could be disappointment if the couple decide the children won't be in attendance - their presence adds a lovely touch to the sovereign's birthday parade, taking place on June 15.

Rumours had been circulating that Trooping the Colour would be cancelled altogether this year, with King Charles also undergoing treatment for cancer. However, Palace officials have confirmed the event will take place, with the King in attendance. A question remains over his grandchildren's appearance at the event, as it's now been confirmed Kate Middleton will be absent.

"While the Royal children spend quality time with their family members, Prince William and Kate are making a big decision about their attendance at Trooping the Colour."

Speculating on the decision Prince William and Kate could arrive at, Marlene Koenig, author of Royal Musings, made a statement to Daily Express. The author said it would be likely King Charles would arrive by carriage with Queen Camilla, giving the Wales children a chance to arrive alongside them and join in the festivities.

She said "I have this lovely little feeling, that perhaps, the carriage will include the king and queen and the three grandchildren. Normally, it was mom and Camilla and the three children, but since Catherine won't be at Trooping, they will be with their grandparents, which would be really cute, really sweet."

Koenig concludes "I think, if they’re not there, people would be really disappointed."

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The highly-anticipated celebration usually entails Royals travelling from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade in a procession. Once at Horse Guards, they watch a military display before a procession back to Buckingham Palace when the display concludes.

The family then gather for the all-important balcony moment, where the public usually get a rare glimpse of the Wales children. Previous balcony gatherings have seen Prince Louis delighting onlookers and the world with his cheeky personality. There really could be a lot of disappointment if the children are absent from the celebration.

For more Royal news, the election could see the Prince George, Charlotte and Louis take part in an unexpected activity, if the Conservatives get their way. The children also have their hearts set on a budget-friendly hotspot for a family break this year. Royal fans now know why Princess Charlotte wasn't named after grandmother Princess Diana - and it's for a very important reason.