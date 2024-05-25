Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have their hearts set on visiting a budget-friendly holiday hotspot for their break this year, Prince William reveals

Prince William has revealed where his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis want to go for their holiday this year - and the destination makes for the perfect family getaway.

Finding things to do with the kids that they'll all enjoy, and that will allow parents to also have a nice break, can feel impossible. Plus, filling the school breaks with days out or the best holiday ideas for families with teens can quickly turn into an expensive endeavour.

But, while many kids want to jet off to popular holiday destinations abroad, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are keen to enjoy their school summer holiday with a budget-friendly staycation at one of Prince William and Kate Middleton's favourite UK hotspots.

When Prince William visited Cornwall earlier this month, spending time in the seaside town after taking over the role as the head of the Duchy of Cornwall from his father King Charles III, he revealed that his kids were 'jealous' of his trip and added that they were hoping to 'come away for a holiday later this year' to spend time by the beach, as per reports in OK! Magazine.

The Wales family have long vacationed in Cornwall and, thanks to his new role, William now has access to a number of Duchy properties in the area. His and his family's favourite is thought to be Tamarisk House, which is located on Tresco Island in the Isles of Scilly, just off the coast of Cornwall.

The island, which is one of five islands that make up the Isles of Scilly, reportedly features stunning white sand, clear blue waters, and a host of rare birds, flora and fauna, giving George, Charlotte and Louis a lot to explore and enjoy.

It's a tried and tested destination for the family, with them often heading down there for a much-needed break. During one of their previous visits, holidaymakers on the island recalled seeing the royals, telling OK!, "We hardly noticed at first as they seemed a normal family on holiday intent on keeping themselves to themselves. The place where they were staying was quite modest and certainly not hugely luxurious."

And, if you're looking for a purse-friendly holiday this year that's still fit for royalty, you're in luck. That's because you can actually rent out the multiple luxurious holiday homes that Prince William owns in Cornwall, including his kids' favourite Tamarisk House, with many of the properties being incredibly affordable to stay in.

The cost of a week's stay in one of the Cornish rentals can cost as little as £614 depending on the time of year and all the cottages are equipped with top-of-the-range kitchens, comfy living spaces, and some are also pet friendly. But while you might want to kick back and relax, Alex Jones has reminded us what family holidays are all about and encouraged parents to do what their kids want to do while away - even if it's their 'idea of hell.'

