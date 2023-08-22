Prince George, Charlotte and Louis preparing for bittersweet end to the summer with the breaking of this royal tradition

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' are set to have a bittersweet ending to the school holidays when they join King Charles in Balmoral for their annual summer break - the first without the late Queen Elizabeth II.

But the notable absence of the late monarch isn't the only tradition that is set to change as for the first time, as neither a monarch (King Charles) nor the Wales family will be staying overnight at Balmoral. And if you're wondering where is Balmoral Castle? there's still plenty of time to visit the region ahead of when the school holiday terms dates start.

King Charles has already arrived at the Scottish royal residency to take up his summer residence at the castle and he was officially welcomed with a small ceremony outside the Castle gates.

The Monarch wore a kilt as he took part in proceedings which included an inspection of the Guard of Honour formed of the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, under the Command of Major Robert Weir.

But as other royal family members prepare to join him, he is said to be breaking royal tradition this year by choosing to stay overnight at Birkhall instead of Balmoral.

Birkhall is King Charles and Queen Camilla's residence on the Balmoral Estate, and staying there this year leaves the Scottish retreat without a monarch physically in residence for the first time since the 19th century.

It's understood that Prince William and Kate Middleton won't sleep at Balmoral Castle with their children either, instead they have their own place to stay - a three-bedroom cottage called Tam-Na-Ghar, which was gifted to William by his late Great Grandmother the Queen Mother before her death in 2002.

It's likely that Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, five, will have to share a room, leaving Princess Charlotte, eight, in her own room and parents Kate and William in the other.

The summer stay is also expected to be a poignant one for all the royal family, as it will be the first spent without the late Queen Elizabeth II who died aged 96 last September.

