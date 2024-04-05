Princess Charlotte's favourite snack usually requires a 'refined palate' - would your kids choose it?

When Kate Middleton revealed her daughter Princess Charlotte's love for one particular snack, many royal fans were surprised at the grown-up choice that usually requires a 'refined palate.'

When most parents are packing their children's school lunches, the go-to fillers include easy snacks like crisps, carrot sticks, maybe even a chocolate bar if it's a Friday and they deserve a treat. But it appears that Princess Charlotte, who sits third in the royal line of succession, wouldn't be pleased with such childish snacks.

That's because the eight-year-old has a much more 'refined palate' than most others her age and prefers a more grown-up snack when she's feeling peckish.

Back in 2018, Kate Middleton visited Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to meet with the hospital's young patients and chat about their lives. And when she was speaking with one patient, four-year-old Rafael Chana, about his favourite foods, Kate offered up some insight about her and her children's own favourite foods.

Young Rafael told the Princess that he loved olives, with Kate revealing that both her and Princess Charlotte too share a love for the divisive snack - though we can't imagine many children delighting over the food!

Kate added, "I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well," before further sharing, "Charlotte likes pasta too."

Pasta has long been a staple easy dinner recipe in the Wales household. Kate revealed back in 2019 during a visit to a school in Enfield that the family often gathered in the kitchen of Adelaide Cottage to all help out making the dish.

Speaking to The Mirror after chatting with the future Queen, one of the school's employees shared, "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

The kids are never apprehensive about getting stuck in to cooking, with Kate also sharing that Prince George, Charlotte and Prince Louis all love making pizza dough as 'they can get their hands messy' during the process!

We're sure that as the family continue enjoying their surprise Easter holiday at Amner Hall in Norfolk, they'll be cooking up a storm in the kitchen and tucking into some delicious meals.

