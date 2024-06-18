Kate Middleton used ‘authoritative parenting’ tactic to keep Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in line during Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales recently made her first public appearance in six months and stuck to old tactics to keep her three children on their best behaviour
A parenting expert and author has revealed the 'authoritative parenting' tactic Kate Middleton relied on to keep Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in line during the Trooping the Colour parade last weekend.
Royal fans across the globe were delighted to see Kate Middleton at Trooping the Colour last weekend, celebrating King Charles's public birthday alongside her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.
It was her first public appearance since the Royal Family's Christmas Day walkabout last year, with the royal taking some much needed time away from royal duties to recover, rest and recuperate from her chemotherapy treatment.
But just because she's been away for a while, that doesn't mean a whole lot has changed. In fact, for her first appearance back in the spotlight, Kate relied on age-old parenting tactics to keep her kids in line as they watched the parade - but even her tried and tested methods couldn't stop her youngest son Louis ‘dancing and yawning’ during the parade.
Dr Rebecca Chicot, a parenting expert, founder of Essential Parent and the author of Calm and Happy Toddler revealed of Kate's parenting method to OK! Magazine, “Kate is a sensitive and warm mum," and uses an 'authoritative style of parenting that is now encouraged' by experts.
While the word 'authoritative' evokes images of strict routine and rules, authoritative parenting is actually not all that different from gentle parenting. Just like the gentle style of parenting, authoritative parenting encourages parents to be nurturing and responsive to their child’s needs in order to create a 'secure attachment' for them but also tells them to limit unwanted behaviour with firm rules.
Childcare Consultant, Ashley Board previously told us of authoritative parenting, "Research shows children’s developing brains need consistency and boundaries to encourage growth and development, yet their brains are emotionally immature.
"Other parenting methods do not allow for the understanding and development of emotional intelligence while also instilling boundaries and consistency, allowing the brain to evolve and advance to its full potential instead of focusing solely on need."
But while it makes sense to many parents to take this approach, it can still be difficult, especially as telling kids off can often lead to upsetting them and then the parent feeling guilty. As Dr Chicot points out, this is even harder for Kate as she often has to parent in a very public setting - though she seems to take it in her stride.
“It’s very hard for any parent to have to parent in public,” she said. “She seems to be good at making warm contact ‘touch to the head’ which is a nice connection. She gets down to their level to talk to them but lets them be children.
“She has a lovely balance of sensitivity and gentle boundaries. She doesn’t expect them to behave like little adults and knows that children go through perfectly natural stages like tantrums," she added.
Kate's approach has been inspired by many different family members who came before her, both royal and not. The royal once revealed how her ‘amazing’ grandma has impacted her parenting approach and the influence of her mother-in-law Princess Diana is plain to see in the way George, Charlotte and Louis lead relatively normal lives away from the public eye.
