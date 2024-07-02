Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will spend their school break enjoying ‘picnics, barbecues and beach games’ as the Wales family looks to a ‘brighter future’

As Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' lessons at school wind down, an expert has shared that they're looking forward to spending the summer holidays at their ‘go-to’ holiday spot - and it sounds like they're in for a lot of fun.

As kids gear up for their upcoming school summer holidays, before they head back in September, for parents, it's time to start thinking about planning their holidays - especially as increasing school fines for holidays in term times have left many to only go away during the breaks.

Many will also be planning their holidays - especially as increasing school fines for holidays in term times have left many to only go away during the breaks. That's exactly what the royals are doing too, with one expert saying that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are looking forward to visiting their 'go-to' holiday destination with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“If Catherine’s medical condition allows, they will perhaps have a few days in the Scilly Isles – which is one of their ‘go-to places’ where they are pretty much left alone to enjoy the beaches and countryside during precious family time,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine.

“But if her treatment means she has to stay closer to home, they’ll love hunkering down at Anmer Hall [in Norfolk] – perhaps with some of the cousins and family visiting them there."

The break is especially important for the family this year following Kate's shock cancer diagnosis. She reportedly has big plans to make this year’s summer holiday ‘memorable’ for her kids and visiting their favourite hotspot is integral to that.

Bond added, "This year has obviously been incredibly difficult for all of them. But, as the picture issued for William’s birthday of them jumping off a sand dune which was taken by the Princess of Wales shows, they are doing all they can to leap for joy at the prospect of things getting better.

“Ever since her diagnosis, their absolute priority has been to keep life with their children as normal as possible. So, having their cousins from both sides of the family around will be exciting for the children.”

Another exciting element of the summer break for George especially is that, when he returns to school in September, he will be entering his final year at Lambrook School which he attends with his siblings. However, the expert believes that William and Kate will try to keep George's excitement, or understandable worries, about going to a new school the following the year to a minimum while they enjoy their holidays.

She said, “Even though George is approaching his last couple of years at Lambrook School, I’m sure William and Catherine want him to feel as settled as possible at this difficult time and so won’t be making a song and dance about what lies ahead and where he’ll go to school next.

"I think this summer will be one of focusing on Catherine slowly healing and getting stronger – joining in as many family activities like picnics, barbecues and beach games as possible and showing the children that despite the challenges life throws at you, a family that stands together, plays together, cries together and laughs together can get through the bad times and look to a much brighter future.”

