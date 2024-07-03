Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ cheeky behaviour at engagements ‘doesn’t worry’ Kate Middleton for one very sweet reason

A royal source has revealed the sweet reason why Kate Middleton ‘doesn’t worry’ too much about how her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, behave during royal engagements.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' recent appearance at King Charles's birthday celebrations was their first public engagement in a few months, but they'd lost none of their confidence or charm when it came to interacting with the public.

From the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the kids all proudly waved to the royal fans lining The Mall and while Charlotte looked out for her mum throughout the event, Louis pulled out his classic mischievous antics and was spotted ‘dancing and yawning’ during the Trooping the Colour parade.

It's clear that Kate and Prince William's parenting style has raised three very well behaved and sweet children, but it is equally clear that the kids are also allowed to just be kids, as well as royals, when they're stepping out - and an insider source has now revealed the sweet reason Kate makes sure they know this.

“Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event,” a source told OK! Magazine, as per MarieClaire, about family's appearance at Trooping the Colour.

But while Kate used an ‘authoritative parenting’ tactic throughout the event to make sure the children were following protocol, the source added, “Kate doesn’t worry about their behaviour too much. She loves to see them being kids.”

It's a radical approach for those in the royal line of succession where parenting has long meant keeping kids quiet and in line while out in public and seeing George, Charlotte and Louis having fun while carrying out engagements is a refreshing picture.

The smiles and laughter were likely much needed after the past six months that have seen both Kate and King Charles diagnosed with cancer. But the family have been making sure to keep the children's spirits up. They've got their school summer holidays to look forward to soon, which probably helps ease the burden, and Kate and William are reportedly planning a number of ‘picnics, barbecues and beach games’ to keep them busy. Plus, they recently went to a Taylor Swift concert and met the singer! We're not jealous about that at all...

