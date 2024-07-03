Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ cheeky behaviour at engagements ‘doesn’t worry’ Kate Middleton for one very sweet reason
The royal youngsters have to follow protocol, but their mum doesn't like to be too strict with them
A royal source has revealed the sweet reason why Kate Middleton ‘doesn’t worry’ too much about how her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, behave during royal engagements.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' recent appearance at King Charles's birthday celebrations was their first public engagement in a few months, but they'd lost none of their confidence or charm when it came to interacting with the public.
From the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the kids all proudly waved to the royal fans lining The Mall and while Charlotte looked out for her mum throughout the event, Louis pulled out his classic mischievous antics and was spotted ‘dancing and yawning’ during the Trooping the Colour parade.
It's clear that Kate and Prince William's parenting style has raised three very well behaved and sweet children, but it is equally clear that the kids are also allowed to just be kids, as well as royals, when they're stepping out - and an insider source has now revealed the sweet reason Kate makes sure they know this.
“Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event,” a source told OK! Magazine, as per MarieClaire, about family's appearance at Trooping the Colour.
But while Kate used an ‘authoritative parenting’ tactic throughout the event to make sure the children were following protocol, the source added, “Kate doesn’t worry about their behaviour too much. She loves to see them being kids.”
It's a radical approach for those in the royal line of succession where parenting has long meant keeping kids quiet and in line while out in public and seeing George, Charlotte and Louis having fun while carrying out engagements is a refreshing picture.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
The smiles and laughter were likely much needed after the past six months that have seen both Kate and King Charles diagnosed with cancer. But the family have been making sure to keep the children's spirits up. They've got their school summer holidays to look forward to soon, which probably helps ease the burden, and Kate and William are reportedly planning a number of ‘picnics, barbecues and beach games’ to keep them busy. Plus, they recently went to a Taylor Swift concert and met the singer! We're not jealous about that at all...
In other royal news, Queen Elizabeth II's heartwarming approach to motherhood has been revealed in rare letter - and the note includes a hilarious joke about young King Charles III. Plus, it's clear that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have been keeping their granddad up to date with pop-culture as the King made a hilarious joke in a recent speech. And, while Prince William has made the 'greatest tribute' to his late mother Princess Diana, the royal's former butler has revealed why there’s pressure on William to continue his late mother’s work and ‘finish her legacy’.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a news writer for Goodtoknow, specialising in family content. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
TikTok conspiracies about using sunscreen have boomed in popularity - experts urge parents to educate their teens on sun protection
The worrying trend has amassed millions of views, leading experts to share their tips on speaking with teens about misinformation online
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The 'bedroom parents vs living room parents' debate has gone viral - I'm the latter and here's why...
Are you a bedroom parent or a living room parent?
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will spend their school break enjoying ‘picnics, barbecues and beach games’ as the Wales family looks to a ‘brighter future’
Like thousands of students across the UK, the royal youngsters are looking forward to their summer break away from school
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have clearly been keeping granddad King Charles up to date with pop-culture as he makes hilarious joke in rare speech
Even the King is a fan of dad jokes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may not become working royals as Prince William shares his dad’s vision for a ‘smaller’ monarchy, insider reveals
What will the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest two children do for work if they don't join The Firm?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Telling sign that Prince George is ‘growing into his role’ as a royal
A body language expert believes the heir to the throne is developing a more 'calm and collected presence' in public
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s surprisingly close link to Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte revealed by historian
The Netflix hit may be mostly fiction, but Queen Charlotte was a real historical figure and her ties to today's Royal Family are still strong
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Louis’ concern over royal relatives during Trooping the Colour revealed - and it's so sweet
The youngest Wales sibling had some worries about the King's birthday celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton used ‘authoritative parenting’ tactic to keep Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in line during Trooping the Colour
The Princess of Wales recently made her first public appearance in six months and stuck to old tactics to keep her three children on their best behaviour
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis share first ever Instagram post with a sweet message
The Wales children have taken to social media for the first time
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published