Prince George got 'confused and annoyed' with this one school activity and it proves he is just like his dad

"For me, it would be an absolute disaster"

Prince George
Prince William has revealed that Prince George was left 'confused and annoyed' with this one school activity and it proves he is just like his dad.

Prince George may sit first in the royal line of succession but, at the moment, he is merely a ten-year-old boy going to school and learning the ways of the world. While he is set to inherit a prestigious title when his dad Prince William becomes King, for now, William's worries lie mostly around his kids having a normal upbringing. 

As any Dad likely thinks about, William is keen to make sure his '3 children to stay close’ as they grow up, but he also is thinking about a bigger, outside influence that could impact his children's futures massively; the environment. 

And George is already showing an interest in his Dad's environmental activism as the Prince revealed that his oldest son was left frustrated about the state of the planet after a simple school activity. 

Prince William and Prince George

Speaking on the BBC's podcast back in 2021, Prince William revealed, "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.

"And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’"

William shared that the activity was one of George's first real introductions to environmental activism, a cause that is very close to his own heart. 

But despite his desire for his own kids to get involved and help fix issues such as climate change, William did admit he is disappointed that the next generation will still have to fight against issues he wished were already sorted. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace. Pictured (left to right) Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, Prince George of Wales, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Queen's sister Annabel Elliot, the Queen's grandson Freddy Parker Bowles, the Queen's great-nephew Arthur Elliot, and the Queen's grandsons Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes. The King is wearing the Imperial State Crown, and Robe on May 6, 2023 in London, England

William said, "But it shouldn't be that there's a third-generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more.

"And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, you know in like 30 years time, whatever, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late."

Prince William has long been an advocate for the planet and launched The Earthshot Prize, an award celebrating environmental activism, in October 2020. According the the Earthshot website, the prize "is the most ambitious and prestigious of its kind – designed to incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years."

Speaking about the prize, William's desire to 'fix' the environment is clear. He said, "The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth."

