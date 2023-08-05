Prince George got 'confused and annoyed' with this one school activity and it proves he is just like his dad

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William has revealed that Prince George was left 'confused and annoyed' with this one school activity and it proves he is just like his dad.

Prince George was left 'confused and annoyed' after he went litter picking with his school and, despite their work, there was more litter to pick up along the same route the next day.

Prince William revealed that George 'couldn't understand where it all came from' and has now begun taking an interest in environmental activism just like his dad.

Prince George may sit first in the royal line of succession but, at the moment, he is merely a ten-year-old boy going to school and learning the ways of the world. While he is set to inherit a prestigious title when his dad Prince William becomes King, for now, William's worries lie mostly around his kids having a normal upbringing.

As any Dad likely thinks about, William is keen to make sure his '3 children to stay close’ as they grow up, but he also is thinking about a bigger, outside influence that could impact his children's futures massively; the environment.

And George is already showing an interest in his Dad's environmental activism as the Prince revealed that his oldest son was left frustrated about the state of the planet after a simple school activity.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Speaking on the BBC's podcast back in 2021, Prince William revealed, "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.

"And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’"

William shared that the activity was one of George's first real introductions to environmental activism, a cause that is very close to his own heart.

But despite his desire for his own kids to get involved and help fix issues such as climate change, William did admit he is disappointed that the next generation will still have to fight against issues he wished were already sorted.

(Image credit: Getty)

William said, "But it shouldn't be that there's a third-generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more.

"And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, you know in like 30 years time, whatever, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late."

Prince William has long been an advocate for the planet and launched The Earthshot Prize, an award celebrating environmental activism, in October 2020. According the the Earthshot website, the prize "is the most ambitious and prestigious of its kind – designed to incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years."

Speaking about the prize, William's desire to 'fix' the environment is clear. He said, "The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth."