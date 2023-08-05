Prince George got 'confused and annoyed' with this one school activity and it proves he is just like his dad
"For me, it would be an absolute disaster"
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William has revealed that Prince George was left 'confused and annoyed' with this one school activity and it proves he is just like his dad.
- Prince George was left 'confused and annoyed' after he went litter picking with his school and, despite their work, there was more litter to pick up along the same route the next day.
- Prince William revealed that George 'couldn't understand where it all came from' and has now begun taking an interest in environmental activism just like his dad.
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George, Charlotte and Louis keeps her parenting skills in check in relatable unearthed clip.
Prince George may sit first in the royal line of succession but, at the moment, he is merely a ten-year-old boy going to school and learning the ways of the world. While he is set to inherit a prestigious title when his dad Prince William becomes King, for now, William's worries lie mostly around his kids having a normal upbringing.
As any Dad likely thinks about, William is keen to make sure his '3 children to stay close’ as they grow up, but he also is thinking about a bigger, outside influence that could impact his children's futures massively; the environment.
And George is already showing an interest in his Dad's environmental activism as the Prince revealed that his oldest son was left frustrated about the state of the planet after a simple school activity.
Speaking on the BBC's podcast back in 2021, Prince William revealed, "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.
"And I think that for him he was trying to understand how and where it all came from. He couldn't understand, he's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?’"
William shared that the activity was one of George's first real introductions to environmental activism, a cause that is very close to his own heart.
But despite his desire for his own kids to get involved and help fix issues such as climate change, William did admit he is disappointed that the next generation will still have to fight against issues he wished were already sorted.
William said, "But it shouldn't be that there's a third-generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more.
"And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, you know in like 30 years time, whatever, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late."
Prince William has long been an advocate for the planet and launched The Earthshot Prize, an award celebrating environmental activism, in October 2020. According the the Earthshot website, the prize "is the most ambitious and prestigious of its kind – designed to incentivise change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years."
Speaking about the prize, William's desire to 'fix' the environment is clear. He said, "The Earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve. People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth."
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Princess Charlotte is the ‘richest’ royal grandchild and it’s all thanks to her mum Kate Middleton
The royal youngster has been called the 'worlds richest child'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Martin Lewis shares child benefits warning and reveals why the payment could stop at end of this month
Parents of children aged 16 or over could risk losing their benefits
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals how Prince George, Charlotte and Louis keeps her parenting skills in check in relatable unearthed clip
The Princess of Wales opens up about one of her worst fears as a mum-of-three
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince George's 'favourite' meal is the perfect week-night family dish, and it's not what we expected
The dish is budget friendly and super quick to make
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
What royal titles will Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis hold when their dad is King?
Prince William's children sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The Wales family will spend their summer holidays with two months of family time, and we're envious
The family are set to have a thrilling two month break
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The seemingly innocent word Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ nanny is forbidden from using around the children
Norland nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has been with the children since 2014
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George has ‘stepped up’ to help dad Prince William and mum Kate Middleton after realising they have ‘lost Uncle Harry’
"10-year-olds can often be quite mature"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can ‘help share some of the burden’ placed on their brother Prince George, claims royal expert
“They don’t want to feel invisible in his shadow"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
This aspect of Prince George’s upbringing couldn’t be more different to those of heirs before him
“George is very lucky to have Catherine as his mother”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published